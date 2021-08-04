Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) - Get Report announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on September 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2021.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

