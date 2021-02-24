KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
DALLAS, TEXAS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on March 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2021.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
Contact: Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, (972)233-1700