KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on March 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2021.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Source: Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Contact: Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, (972)233-1700