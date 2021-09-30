Kronos Bio To Present Preclinical Data For KB-0742, An Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified Cancers, In Poster Presentation At AACR-NCI-EORTC 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that it will present preclinical data in a poster at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The meeting will be held from Oct. 7-10, 2021.

The poster will include preclinical data on the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KB-0742, Kronos Bio's internally discovered oral CDK9 inhibitor. The data build on results first shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting earlier this year.

The investigational compound, which is being developed for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, is currently being assessed as part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 study, and Kronos Bio remains on track to announce preliminary results from the clinical study in the fourth quarter.

The abstract title is now available on the conference website. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Preclinical pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KB-0742, a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor Abstract Number: P228 Date and Time: Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. ET

About KB-0742KB-0742 is a highly selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) in development for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors. CDK9 is a global regulator of transcription and plays an essential role in both the expression and function of MYC, a well-characterized transcription factor and a long-recognized driver of cancer that is amplified in approximately 30% of solid tumors, including those affecting the lungs, ovaries, esophagus, breast, stomach, pancreas and liver. KB-0742 was generated and optimized from a compound that was identified using the company's proprietary small molecule microarray (SMM) screening platform.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio's lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn . Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release, in some cases, uses terms such as "will," "present," "anticipated," "ongoing," "to announce" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Kronos Bio's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the design of the KB-0742 Phase 1/2 clinical trial, including to establish clinical proof of concept to enable potential further development, the timing of and results from the KB-0742 clinical trial, and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: whether Kronos Bio will be able to complete the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of KB-0742, including due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and risks inherent in the clinical development of novel therapeutics; risks related to Kronos Bio's lack of experience as a company in conducting clinical trials; the risk that results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; the risk that due to the relatively small number of patients that Kronos Bio plans to dose in the planned Phase 1/2 KB-0742 clinical trial, the results from such trial, once completed, may be less reliable than results achieved in larger clinical trials, which may hinder Kronos Bio's efforts to further develop and obtain regulatory approval for KB-0742; and risks associated with the sufficiency of Kronos Bio's cash resources and need for additional capital. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Kronos Bio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Kronos Bio assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

