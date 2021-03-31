Kronos Bio Comments On The Passing Of Board Member John C. Martin, Ph.D.

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON) today commented on the passing of John C. Martin, Ph.D., board member and early investor in the company.

"On behalf of the employees and Board of Directors at Kronos Bio, I am deeply saddened by John's passing. An exceptional scientist and business leader, John has made immeasurable contributions to the life sciences community, our company and numerous other organizations. Most importantly, he has helped millions of people around the world through the medicines we developed throughout our nearly three decades as colleagues. He leaves a lasting legacy that will benefit patients around the world for years to come," Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO of Kronos Bio. "John was one of my dearest friends and a great mentor, and I will miss him terribly. We extend our deepest sympathies to John's family and everyone who was fortunate to have known him."

Dr. Martin joined Gilead Sciences in 1990 as vice president for research and development. He served as president and chief executive officer from 1996 through May 2008, as chair and chief executive officer from June 2008 through March 2016 and was executive chair from March 2016 through March 2019. During his tenure at Gilead, Dr. Martin oversaw the development of the first single-tablet regimen for HIV, marking the beginning of an era of innovation that transformed the treatment paradigm for HIV/AIDS and turned this deadly disease into a chronic, manageable condition. Under Dr. Martin's guidance, Gilead grew to become a leader in HIV and other infectious diseases.

Dr. Martin was especially passionate about ensuring people around the world, particularly patients in Africa and resource-limited regions, have access to healthcare and important medicines. In 2014, he established The John C. Martin Foundation to help advance the control and prevention of endemic illnesses in underserved populations around the world. Through this Foundation, Dr. Martin supported projects focused on improving the tracking, care and treatment of patients with HIV and hepatitis and organizations working to end viral hepatitis worldwide.

Prior to joining Gilead, he held several leadership positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Syntex Corporation. Dr. Martin has been a Kronos Bio board member since 2018 and was one of the earliest investors of the company.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio's lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

