Kronos Bio Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler's 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time; and

Evercore ISI's 4th Annual HealthCONx on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio's lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

