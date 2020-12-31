Kronos Advanced Technologies Will Begin Selling US-Made FDA/NIOSH Approved PPE Next Week

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, December 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the availability of US-manufactured, advanced FDA and NIOSH approved PPE (personal protection equipment) products for distribution in the USA. The Company became a National authorized distributor for the US-based, licensed medical equipment manufacturer. Products will be available online for preorders within a week. Priorities will be given to hospitals, schools, and first responders.

A recently published report by the U.S. Congress entitled COVID-19 and Domestic PPE Production and Distribution: Issues and Policy Options stated that the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and its rapid emergence as a pandemic have highlighted issues relating to the production and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE refers to worn articles or equipment that help minimize exposure to various hazards, including infectious pathogens. Given the role that PPE plays in mitigating the spread and reducing the impacts of COVID-19, PPE demand has spiked both globally and domestically while supply has been undercut by both rapid consumption as well as supply chain disruptions. According to multiple federal agencies, including the Government Accountability Office, the Food and Drug Administration, and various independent organizations, PPE continues to be in short supply, which has led to broad congressional and public interest in PPE production and distribution issues. The availability of effective PPE is critical to the ongoing pandemic response but also has broader public health, emergency preparedness, and national security implications.

This report considers aspects of domestic production and distribution of PPE in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the report considers (1) the availability of PPE supplies, including an assessment of PPE demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) federal actions and activities undertaken to increase PPE supplies in response to the pandemic, organized by executive agency and program; and (3) other policy options under consideration concerning PPE production and distribution, also organized by executive agency and program.

Kronos is also negotiating with additional U.S. based PPE manufacturers to obtain greater allocations of PPE for our customers, and we are also developing innovative supply chain management protocols to address PPE shortages nationwide.

ResearchAndMarkets.com recently published United States Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2020 that indicated The U.S. healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027. The aging population is expected to augment the demand for healthcare services, which, in turn, is expected to boost the medical-grade PPE demand over the coming years. PPE is used by medical practitioners to protect their skin and exposed mucous membranes from exposure to contaminated blood or other potentially infectious airborne and bodily fluids/materials. An increasing number of hospital-induced infections, coupled with rising educational campaigns organized by the OSHA on occupational exposures, is expected to drive demand.

Healthcare spending in the U.S. has been increasing considerably since the past few years. Demand for healthcare services and products has led to increased use of healthcare personal protective equipment. In addition, the growing geriatric population in the country is anticipated to boost healthcare spending over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of the U.S. adult population has chronic conditions, and over 40% of the adult population has two or more chronic conditions. This has led to hospitals hiring more staff, opening new sites, and extending working hours, which has resulted in creating opportunities for PPE manufacturers.

U.S. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, protective clothing is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years due to the rising prevalence of the novel coronavirus coupled with skyrocketing prices of isolation gowns partially from a ban on imports and unavailability of raw materials.

The respiratory protection segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 62.0% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising demand for N95 and surgical masks, along with the introduction of the Defense Production Act by the U.S. government.

The hand protection segment held the largest share of 63.1% in 2019 due to the rise in the number of hospital admissions, coupled with the rising prevalence of skin allergies by latex gloves.

By end-use, the hospital segment held the largest share of 54.0% in 2019, owing to increase in healthcare spending and cosmetic surgeries in the country.

Key players in the market are focusing on upscaling their manufacturing capacities, acquisitions/partnerships, and product innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage and develop a strong foothold in the industry space.

Kronos plans to become a key player in U.S. Healthcare PPE markets in addition to air purifier markers and eventually become a licensed manufacturer of N95 masks. In the upcoming 2021 year, Kronos is targeting to supply 1,000,000 masks per month.

We plan to announce an exciting new air quality protection product in the first week of 2021, as well as other significant developments.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

