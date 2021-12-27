KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES SECURES MAJOR PPE CONTRACTS; PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Parkersburg, WV, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc., ( OTC: KNOS), revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, is pleased to announce a successful contract to procure Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE"), medical gloves, medical and health masks as well as COVID-19 Test Kit Products. Kronos has initiated national marketing efforts to provide PPE supplies and Covid test kits with direct product sales from PPE manufacturers to clients and governments.

This is a significant contract as Kronos continues to execute on its growth strategy. The Company is working towards adding additional supply contracts in 2022.

Michael Rubinov, CEO of Kronos, stated, "We are pleased to announce the supplies contracts for PPE, masks, gloves and test kits which are in great demand now as the country is going through the latest and most rapidly spreading Covid variant that is responsible for 73% of US cases, a rate which White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci called "unprecedented" during a Good Morning America appearance recently.

We have secured the high-quality suppliers mainly from South Korea."

CNBC declared that Omicron could burn through the US — and potentially hasten the Covid pandemic's end, says the expert. Several doctors shared their opinions: Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at New Hyde Park, New York-based hospital network Northwell Health, says the "best-case scenario" would be a highly contagious Covid variant that doesn't make most people particularly sick and creates some level of temporarily baseline immunity in the US.

"It could certainly help end large spikes of deadly Covid with high hospitalizations," Farber says.

Omicron is highly contagious, but its influence on hospitalizations and deaths is yet unconfirmed by researchers. In South Africa, where the variant was first detected last month, hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively low despite a sharp rise in new Covid cases — but experts warn that the country's vaccination demographics and hot December weather could be influencing that trend.

Still, as long as large portions of the world remain unvaccinated, Covid will keep spreading and mutating, Farber says. That means the pandemic's future timeline is highly uncertain, even as experts broadly agree that Covid will eventually become an endemic and potentially seasonal disease.

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is one of those experts: Covid isn't ever going to disappear completely, he says.

Rather, people will have to learn to live with it. Regular vaccinations and antiviral pill treatments could combine with infection-born immunity to make Covid outbreaks significantly less severe in the coming years — not unlike how doctors manage the flu, an endemic seasonal disease that has caused multiple pandemics over the past century.

"This virus is so well adapted for human-to-human transmission that it's never going to away," Brewer says. "There will be periods when there will be more cases and [fewer] cases, just like it occurs with influenza every year."

The following material events provide a corporate update as KNOS continues to execute on its growth strategy:

*West Virginia factory improvements are on schedule. We expect to finish all planned improvements by end of January 2022.

*Kronos is developing new innovative consumer electronics products in the wellness category.

*The Company is preparing to file a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed secondary public offering of its common stock.

*Kronos is preparing to manufacture our patented Kronos® air purifiers in Kronos' USA facility to satisfy the increasing demand for air purifiers capable of targeting the smallest particles like viruses, bacteria, and allergens.

*Kronos will increase the production of its unique 5-ply, the U.S.-made graphene masks. We are the only manufacturer in the US offering this type of face mask.

The Management believes all these efforts will further position the Company for ongoing success.

The latest research published by MarketWatch indicates that, in 2022, the growth of the Home Use Air Purifiers Market will have significant change from the previous year. Over the next five years, the Home Use Air Purifiers Market will register a magnificent spike in CAGR in terms of revenue. In this study, 2021 has been considered as the base year and 2022 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Use Air Purifiers.

Reportlinker recent data suggests that The US air purifier market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing concerns about both outdoor and indoor air pollution coupled with the health problems associated with them. Poor indoor air quality can cause fatigue, headache, and irritation of the eyes, throat, lungs, and nose, which can have a negative impact on the productivity of workers. Some air contaminants can cause respiratory diseases, such as asthma. Product adoption is increasing rapidly in the US to minimize such health issues caused by poor air quality.

The strict standards, guidelines, and regulations about air quality in the US are expected to have a positive impact on the market. For instance, the New Jersey Indoor Air Quality standard, NJAC 12:100-13 (2007), sets guidelines and standards related to indoor air quality during working hours in public employee-occupied buildings. Key manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions and mergers to expand their geographical reach and strengthen their position in the market.

Kronos sells the world's most effective, patented air purifiers. Not only do our products operate at superior performance levels, but they are also much quieter than HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems while far more effective. This noise level is as quiet as a soft hum which only increases substantially when the unit detects, neutralizes, and purifies the air of pollutants, smoke, odors, gases, viruses, mold, and allergens as they enter and should be removed from the atmosphere.

Kronos' safer indoor air quality products include MODEL 3, MODEL 5, and MODEL 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products).

The Kronos MODEL 3 (MSRP $450) is our best seller for bedrooms. Its air purification performance provides "peace of mind," all the while operating at a level described as being whisper quiet. Patented Kronos ®CORE technology is the latest advancement in Air purifiers technology. It generates a high voltage electric field known as cold plasma to electrify particulates, including viruses and bacteria. Unlike traditional air purifiers that trap pollutants on HEPA filters, Kronos® filter-less technology destroys contaminants as they pass through the electrified field.

This Space-age Technology allows MODEL 3 to actively collect particles six times smaller than other air purifiers.

This superior filtering technique completely eliminates the need for a HEPA filter—no more costly filter replacements. In fact, Kronos® three layers of Washable Filters equate to zero dollars in maintenance cost, all the while eliminating up to 99.9% of Harmful Particles, 99.9% of PM 2.5, and 99% of Chemical Toxins in the air it cleans.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This MODEL 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The MODEL 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

In addition, Kronos offers a unique air purifier, Car Air, to keep the air in your car the safest it can be and a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR- that is wearable on your arm. Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured N95 face masks and graphene face masks (including high-tech invisible masks) to better protect employees, customers, students, and teachers nationwide.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the US military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers by the passing of air through our patented technology. In addition, there are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Immediately addressable markets are schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and automobiles and commercial aircraft cabins.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org, which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destroying various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

COVID-19 DISCLAIMER:

Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. While our products provide significant advantages, you cannot rely solely on our products to contain Covid or prevent its spread. It is essential to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above.

We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any information that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

