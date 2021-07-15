KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES REVIEWS SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH ON THE EFFICACY OF MASKS AND FACE COVERINGS POST-PANDEMIC

Los Angeles CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today that the Company supports and encourages the use of face masks and provides scientific research review recently published by the National Academy of Sciences of The United States (PNAS).

The Research article An Evidence Review of Face Masks Against COVID-19 discusses the fact that the science around the use of masks by the public to impede COVID-19 transmission is advancing rapidly. A primary route of transmission of COVID-19 is via respiratory particles, and it is known to be transmissible from pre-symptomatic, paucisymptomatic as well as asymptomatic individuals. Reducing disease spread requires two things: limiting contacts of infected individuals via physical distancing and other measures and reducing the transmission probability per contact. The preponderance of evidence indicates that mask-wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing the transmission of infected respiratory particles in both laboratory and clinical contexts. Public mask-wearing is most effective at reducing the spread of the virus when compliance is high.

Policymakers need urgent guidance on the use of masks by the general population as a tool in combating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the respiratory virus that causes COVID-19. Masks have been recommended as a potential tool to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic since the initial outbreak in China, although usage during the outbreak varied by time and location.

The Article concludes that: a review of the literature offers evidence in favor of widespread mask use as source control to reduce community transmission: Nonmedical masks use materials that obstruct particles of the necessary size; people are most infectious in the initial period post-infection, where it is common to have few or no symptoms; nonmedical masks have been effective in reducing transmission of respiratory viruses, and places and time periods where mask usage is required or widespread have shown substantially lower community transmission.

The available evidence suggests that near-universal adoption of nonmedical masks when out in public, in combination with complementary public health measures, could successfully reduce Re (Epidemiological desease spread index) to below 1, thereby reducing community spread if such measures are sustained. "Re" refers to the average number of people infected by one person in a population in practice, including the impact of policies, behavior change, and already infected people. Economic analysis suggests that mask-wearing mandates could add 1 trillion dollars to the US GDP.

Models suggest that public mask-wearing is most effective at reducing the spread of the virus when compliance is high. They recommend that mask use requirements are implemented by governments or, when governments do not, by organizations that provide public-facing services. Such mandates must be accompanied by measures to ensure access to masks, possibly including distribution and rationing mechanisms so that they do not become discriminatory. Given the value of the source control principle, especially for pre-symptomatic people, it is not sufficient for only employees to wear masks; customers must wear masks as well.

It is also important for health authorities to provide clear guidelines for the production, use, and sanitization or reuse of face masks and consider their distribution as shortages allow. Clear and implementable guidelines can help increase compliance and bring communities closer to the goal of reducing and ultimately stopping the spread of COVID-19.

When used in conjunction with widespread testing, contact tracing, quarantining of anyone that may be infected, hand washing, and physical distancing, face masks are a valuable tool to reduce community transmission. All of these measures, through their effect on Re, have the potential to reduce the number of infections. As governments exit lockdowns, keeping transmissions low enough to preserve health care capacity will be critical.

Full article review: https://www.pnas.org/content/118/4/e2014564118#sec-22

"We believe that further research is needed, but this data clearly indicates that face masks help to prevent disease and possible complications,"- commented Michel Rubinov, Kronos President.

Kronos recently introduced its newest product -a revolutionary biocompatible graphene face respirator mask with a "one size fits all" foldable design.

Interim test results conducted by NIOSH and FDA registered manufacturer labs included testing a prototype second-generation dual-layer graphene face mask that showed a 99.57% filtration rate for particle size of 0.3micron (300 nm)

Designed for general (non-hospital) use, our USA-made 5-layer face masks are made with high-quality materials utilized to manufacture medical-grade N95 respirators. This means that each of Kronos®' foldable face respirator masks provides the utmost comfort. The multiple layers of fabric help ensure unparalleled breathability and are more durable than any disposable masks on the market.

Designed to incorporate three layers of non-woven fabrics with two additional layers of graphene filters, the Kronos® face mask can block more than 99% of airborne particles you might otherwise be exposed to. Our foldable face masks sport elastic ear loops, pliable nose clips, and a breathable, contoured design that guarantees maximum comfort.

Parents that are concerned about their children losing oxygen and excessive intake of carbon monoxide might want to consider Kronos® FITAIR masks, powered by rechargeable batteries that provide a steady supply of purified fresh air into their masks. FitAir is filtering the air with a true-medical grade H11 HEPA filter, which has 97.5% filtration efficiency. FitAir helps to keep airborne particles such as germs outside of your mask. Masks have the challenge of adequately fitting and sealing at the sides since everyone's face size is different. FitAir's innovative design is another way to help approach that issue. FitAir is much more breathable as it delivers fresh, clean air to your nose. Users will have a more effortless breath of fresh air compared to other masks that can be difficult to breathe with. FAIR is TSA compliant and recommended on flights also. Parents may purchase FITAIR masks here https://1800safeair.com/products/fit-air-bundle

Recently released Randomized Clinical Study by JAMA confirms their concerns: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743

"Many governments have made nose and mouth covering or face masks compulsory for schoolchildren. The evidence base for this is weak. The question of whether nose and mouth covering increases carbon dioxide in inhaled air are crucial. A large-scale survey in Germany of adverse effects in parents and children using data of 25 930 children has shown that 68% of the participating children had problems when wearing nose and mouth coverings.

"The normal content of carbon dioxide in the open is about 0.04% by volume (i.e., 400 ppm). A level of 0.2% by volume or 2000 ppm is the limit for closed rooms according to the German Federal Environmental Office, and everything beyond this level is unacceptable.

Methods

"We measured carbon dioxide content in inhaled air with and without 2 types of nose and mouth coverings in a well-controlled, counterbalanced, short-term experimental study in volunteer children in good health (details are in the eMethods in Supplement 1 found in the above link). The study was conducted according to the Declaration of Helsinki and submitted to the ethics committee of the University Witten/Herdecke. All children gave written informed consent, and parents also provided written informed consent for children younger than 16 years. A 3-minute continuous measurement was taken for baseline carbon dioxide levels without a face mask. A 9-minute measurement for each type of mask was allowed: 3 minutes for measuring the carbon dioxide content in joint inhaled and exhaled air, 3 minutes for measuring the carbon dioxide content during inhalation, and 3 minutes for measuring the carbon dioxide content during exhalation. The carbon dioxide content of ambient air was always kept well under 0.1% by volume through multiple ventilations. The sequence of masks was randomized, and randomization was blinded and stratified by the age of children. We analyzed data using a linear model for repeated measurements with P < .05 as the significance threshold.

Results

"The mean (SD) age of the children was 10.7 (2.6) years (range, 6-17 years), and there were 20 girls and 25 boys. We checked potential associations with outcome. Only age was associated with carbon dioxide content in inhaled air . Hence, we added age as a continuous covariate to the model. Contrasts showed that this was attributable to the difference between the baseline value and the values of both masks jointly. Contrasts between the 2 types of masks were not significant. We measured means (SDs) between 13 120 and 13 910 ppm of carbon dioxide in inhaled air under surgical and filtering facepiece 2 (FFP2) masks, which is higher than what is already deemed unacceptable by the German Federal Environmental Office by a factor of 6. This was a value reached after 3 minutes of measurement. Children under normal conditions in schools wear such masks for a mean of 270 (interquartile range, 120-390) minutes. The youngest children had the highest values, with one 7-year-old child's carbon dioxide level measured at 25 000 ppm.

Discussion

"The limitations of the study were its short-term nature in a laboratory-like setting and the fact that children were not occupied during measurements and might have been apprehensive. Most of the complaints reported by children3 can be understood as consequences of elevated carbon dioxide levels in inhaled air. This is because of the dead-space volume of the masks, which collects exhaled carbon dioxide quickly after a short time. This carbon dioxide mixes with fresh air and elevates the carbon dioxide content of inhaled air under the mask, and this was more pronounced in this study for younger children.

"This leads in turn to impairments attributable to hypercapnia. A recent review concluded that there was ample evidence for adverse effects of wearing such masks. We suggest that decision-makers weigh the hard evidence produced by these experimental measurements accordingly, which suggest that children should not be forced to wear face masks."

Kronos® FITAIR battery-powered masks resolve the problem of hypercapnia by constantly supplying fresh filtered air into the mask, allowing children to breathe easier.

Face masks, and our patented line of the bestselling air purifiers- designed to clean and sterilize indoor air are available for purchase at national online retailers, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com, as well as on the Company online shopping portal: www.1800SafeAir.com

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5 and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products) and limited edition AIRDOGE™ (Model 5) for cryptocurrency DogeCoin enthusiasts.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $649): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

