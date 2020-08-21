KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC UNVEILS INSTALLMENT PAYMENT OPTIONS TO GIVE ONLINE SHOPPERS FLEXIBLE AND AFFORDABLE WAYS TO PAY

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the availability of a seamless option for customers to pay-over-time at checkout.

This new service will be provided utilizing Affirm, a more transparent, flexible alternative to credit cards. Affirm's buy now, pay later financing solution is made available to eligible Shopify merchants in the U.S., that want to offer this flexible payment option.

At checkout, when approved by Affirm, customers are able to split their total purchase amount into 3, 6 or 12 equal monthly payments. True to Affirm's long-standing commitment, customers will not be hit with hidden fees.

Kronos believes that allowing affordable payments will enhance sales, improve customer loyalty and overall cash flow while offering our shoppers a friction-free payment experience at checkout using the Company's online store www.1800safeair.com

VISA reported in a recent study that 74% of U.S. cardholders think installments are helpful for budgeting and 70% believe it alleviates the stress of making large purchases. Also, three-in-five millennials in the U.S. said that they are interested in a point of sale financing for large online purchases.

According to a new survey from Affirm as parents prepared for the new school year, uncertainty around whether classes would begin at home or at their schools delayed their shopping. While last year parents began shopping in July, the majority of shopping is taking place in August of 2020. Additionally, 69% of parents in the U.S. with children in grades K-12 believed the school year would start at home. Living Rooms are the New Classrooms and 39% will use living rooms as their classrooms followed by the kitchen/dining rooms (27%), and bedrooms (22%).

Based on their experiences in the spring of 2020, the majority (61%) of parents said their child spent 3-4 hours per day doing actual classwork during at-home school.

Healthy indoor air quality at home is vital for children. Clinical research supports the fact that the development of a child's lungs and overall health can be affected by allergens and pollutants in the air, and some outdoor toxins can even affect brain development. Therefore, improving indoor air quality at home should be a top priority for any family. Kronos Advanced Technologies offers patented high-end smart air purifiers for the whole family. Our air purifiers are powerful, eco-friendly and feature a washable, reusable primary filter. Utilizing a patented filtration system, our products are designed to remove up to 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, formaldehyde, and other harmful elements from the air.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize and purify the air, while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

