KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC SPONSORS DogeSPAC LLC

Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the first-ever of its kind, Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), that allows Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holders to acquire DogeSPAC LLC interests. The new DogeSPAC focuses on expanding our existing air purification and digital health improvement technology development and is actively searching for acquisitions in this field. Kronos will maintain a 20% interest or 4,000,000 units. DogeSPAC LLC plans to raise approximately $100 million worth of Dogecoin by offering up to 20 million units at an exchange rate of 100 Dogecoin for 1 unit or 2000 Dogecoin Cash (Crypto: DOG) for every 1 unit of the DogeSPAC, LLC.

According to SPAC Insider, in 2020, 247 newly formed SPACs raised $83 billion in capital through initial public offerings. In 2019 and 2020, more SPACs were created in those two years than in the prior 18 years combined. SPACs have already raised more than $38 billion in 2021, with an average of $296 million for 128 SPAC IPOs.

The money raised through SPACs in January 2021 alone surpassed that of all of 2019.

"Dogecoin started as a meme cryptocurrency poking fun at Bitcoin but now has a market capitalization of over $7 billion with an army of supporters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't stop tweeting about Dogecoin. Snoop Dogg placed online a mock album image named "Snoop Doge." Gene Simmons, a co-founder of the rock band Kiss, calls himself the "God of Dogecoin," said Kronos President Michael Rubinov. "After continued interest and support from the Dogecoin community in our AirDoge and other Kronos products and increased popularity of DogeCoin, we're excited to launch our dedicated DogeSPAC team."

The newly formed DogeSPAC team will initially take the indication of interests from Dogecoin owners that qualify as accredited investors and/or non-USA persons. After exhausting these interests, DogeSPAC LLC intends to go through the highly regulated process of SEC registration known as S-1 in order to reach a broader audience and will update investors and shareholders via www.dogespac.com periodically. Any inquiries should indicate both the size of interest and whether ownership in DogeSPAC would be preferred in the more traditional units of certificates or in units that will be posted on the Binance Blockchain where they will eventually be tradeable on PancakeSwap -the decentralized exchange for swapping BEP-20 tokens. Once DogeSPAC has raised sufficient amounts of Dogecoin, we will endeavor to close our first acquisition utilizing Dogecoin as the preferred form of payment or investment.

Should You Invest in a SPAC? (Forbes.com)

While the following information quoted from Forbes is more relevant to traditional SPACs, it may be of general interest:

"As with any investment decision, there are pros and cons to investing in a SPAC. Investing in a SPAC IPO amounts to a bet on the sponsors, their reputation, and whether a successful deal will happen within two years. Rather than researching a company's financials, as you should when investing in an individual stock, you'll need to instead research who is behind the SPAC and what industry they may be targeted for acquisition.

"If, after doing your due diligence, you decide to buy into a SPAC, keep a few things in mind:

"While SPACs do offer a guaranteed return of your investment if they don't acquire or merge with a company within two years, they aren't without risk.

"First, though most SPACs start out with share prices of around $10, this price can rise substantially due to the fame of those behind them or the announcement of their target acquisitions. If you end up paying more than the initial offering price of a SPAC, you could stand to lose more than your initial investment if no deal materializes since you'd only recoup the $10 per share price, minus expenses.

"Next, even if you bought in at the initial price, you have lost opportunity cost to contend with, Jablonski says, as your initial investment is tied up in low-paying Treasury bonds for up to two years when that money could have been invested elsewhere.

"And if your SPAC does successfully acquire a company, it becomes just as risky as any other single stock, if not riskier. Remember: While some startups offer incredible returns on investment, most fail or offer submarket returns.

"Consider this: In between SPAC IPO and merger (or SPAC liquidation, if no deal happens), the average return for SPAC investors has been 9.3% per year since 2010, according to figures from a January 2021 Goldman Sachs report. This isn't bad, especially if you consider SPACs essentially bonds given their guarantee of principal if things fail—but it is about 24% worse than the S&P 500 during the same period. What's perhaps more concerning, though, is that this pattern continues in the year following the acquisition, when SPACs no longer contain their return of principal guarantee. In their first year, SPAC-acquired stocks still underperform the broader market by 24% on the whole, according to Goldman Sachs.

"What's more, these numbers are in aggregate. Chances are you aren't going to buy the hundreds of individual SPAC shares necessary to achieve these smooth returns. You'll be buying one or two. Yes, you might get lucky and pick a winner. In 2019, SPAC Switchback Energy Acquisition (SBE) saw a 323% share price increase in just its first few months, for instance. But as with stock picking in general, it's hard, if not impossible, to root out the winners from the losers.

"That's why you might opt for a SPAC-focused ETF if you're dead set on SPACs or want to add them to your portfolio for diversification. 'It gives people exposure to the growing SPAC space in lieu of betting on one deal because not every one of them is going to be a winner,' Jablonski says.

"Regardless of returns, though, one thing seems apparent: SPACs are more than just a fad. Two months into 2021, nearly 180 SPACs have filed IPOs, totaling more than $54 billion, according to SPACInsider. 'Perhaps it will cool down if there aren't enough companies to bring public out there,' Jablonski says. 'But as long as we see these innovative disruptors and there's demand from retail traders, I think SPACs are here to stay.'"

What Is Dogecoin? (CoinMarketCap.com)

"Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular "Doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013. Dogecoin's creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience since it was based on a dog meme. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin."

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)