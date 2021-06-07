Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Best Selling Products Now Available On Wayfair.com

Los Angeles, CA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the Company's best selling patented air purifiers product line is now available for purchase online through Wayfair.com, one of the world's largest online destinations for home furnishings and décor.

"We're very excited to have our products available through Wayfair.com," said Michael Rubinov, President of Kronos. "Wayfair is one of the largest online-only home goods retailers in the world, with almost 17,000 employees and more than 33 million active customers. Distributing our products through Wayfair will extend our Kronos® air purification product line to markets and consumers that we couldn't reach through traditional sales and marketing channels."

Recently, CNBC published the heading: "How Wayfair is Becoming the Amazon of the Home Goods Market"

With people spending more time at home than ever before, furnishing home offices and upgrading living rooms has become a top priority for shelter-in-place shoppers. And that has been great news for Wayfair.

Wayfair is a relatively young home decor and online furniture store. It's like the Amazon of furniture and home accessories, connecting shoppers to over 18 million products. Since Covid-19 struck, shares at the Company have skyrocketed.

″I think Wayfair may be benefiting more from Covid-19 than almost any single other company except for like Instacart," said Dan McCarthy, assistant professor of marketing at Emory University.

Quarantine was a great time to be in the online furniture game if you had your digital marketplace in order. While the doors of Ikea, Raymour & Flanigan were shut because of stay-at-home orders, Wayfair remained open for business.

We will soon add additional products on Wayfair.com.

Kronos is offering several products to address indoor and outdoor air pollution for residential and business use. Regarding outdoors, we are offering FIT-AIR, which can be worn on your arm. Our products are designed to help you breathe safer and live healthier throughout your daily lifestyle routine. Whether you're traveling in your car or on a plane, running errands, or simply working at your desk, Fit-Air can be there with you. This air purifier comes with an easy-to-use strap that quickly attaches the device to your arm or backpack straps. This product is utilizing a true HEPA 11 replaceable filter. Fir-AIR can be attached to any mask. Please view this video to see how Fit Air works and other Kronos videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaSmfwXH9-g

The Kronos Car Air Purifier is an innovative purifier designed to also remove pollen, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses. Two Pole Active (TPA) technology as an active filtration technology differs from HEPA passive filtration technology. TPA is based on Ionic wind and optimized for air filtration. Electrical filtration enables its high collection efficiency and bacteria-killing capabilities. This patented TPA® technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via cold plasma field creation.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 5 and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products), available for purchase online also on Walmart.com

MODEL 5 (MSRP $649): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than twenty-two million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares, and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Follow KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above.

We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)