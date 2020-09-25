KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH SPS COMMERCE

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, today announced its integration with SPS Commerce, Inc., a provider of advanced, cloud-based retail supply chain management solutions. Kronos' e-commerce customers can now utilize powerful EDI and retail supply chain automation solutions.

SPS Commerce provides its customers with end-to-end electronic data interchange (EDI) integrations, order management and analytics solutions. SPS Commerce helps retailers add EDI to their supply chain operations and helps companies scale via integrations with other business systems, including Shopify integration. The integration between Kronos e-commerce and SPS Commerce allows our business customers to be EDI compliant. By sharing order details and real-time status between all of Kronos retail and online partners, all parties can reduce order processing time and ship faster and more efficiently.

"We're excited to integrate with SPS Commerce," said Michael Rubinov, President and Business Development Officer. "The combination of SPS Commerce and our online stores provides our customers with an enterprise-grade solution to manage all aspects of their e-commerce business with us. Consumers and business customers are increasingly choosing e-commerce as their primary shopping choice. Fulfilling these online orders requires the ability to ship quickly and profitably. This integration will help our resellers and business partners to streamline the order fulfillment process and minimize COVID-19 caused global supply chain disruptions."

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners worldwide to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. They support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so their customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery, and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air efficiently , filter, sterilize and purify the air, while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

