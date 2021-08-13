KromaTiD Appoints Nathan Wood As Chief Executive Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, Inc. announces that Nathan Wood, will be joining as its Chief Executive Officer. Wood is a seasoned executive with thirty years of experience in the life science industry and is the former President and CEO of Swift Biosciences, Inc., a provider of research tools in the genomics and related health care industry. Wood replaces Christopher Tompkins, who will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer.

"Nathan has well documented track record of success commercializing research tools. He has been an executive and C-level contributor at a number of leading life science companies. He is passionate about KromaTiD's technology platform and the unique opportunities it has within the large and growing genomics market," said Dr. Opgenorth, chairman of the company's board of directors. "In short, he is a great business and culture fit for KromaTiD and we are confident he will lead the Company to the next stage and establish KromaTiD as yet another pioneering Colorado bioscience company in the genomics space."

During his tenure with Swift Biosciences, Wood raised private funding totaling more than $15 million to develop and commercialize a proprietary set of NGS library preparation products that served research and clinical laboratory markets, substantially grew revenue, and merged Swift with IDT, a Danaher company.

"I am excited to be a part of this promising opportunity. The company has the foundation of protected intellectual property, product development and validation, market opportunity, management team experience, and community resources to be successful," said Wood. "KromaTiD's innovative products and established reputation represent a great platform to capitalize on the significant growth in Regenerative Medicine, Gene Therapy and Cancer Diagnostics"

Dr. Tompkins was instrumental in leading development of the Company's technology platform, bringing initial products to market, and growing a loyal customer base. "I look forward to working with Nathan as we continue to serve the leaders in therapeutic gene editing with our directional Genomic Hybridization ™ products," said Tompkins. "He is joining KromaTiD at a commercial inflection point. This year alone, we will be launching new products for gene editors working with CAR-T systems, editing sickle cell anemia and employing lentivirial inserts for cellular engineering. Even more exciting, is dGH Screen ™ a whole genome service for unbiased mapping of genomic structural rearrangements in single cells. dGH Screen ™ data is unique and is essential to understand the quality of gene editing, discovery the root causes of rare diseases and profiling the genetic drivers of cancers."

Prior to Swift, Wood held leadership roles in sales, marketing, product development and management at leading companies in the genomics and life sciences industries, including Life Technologies Corporation and QIAGEN Inc. Nathan served on BIOCOM's Renewables Advisory Board. He has also served on the Board of Directors of GeneArt, Blue Heron, SB Biofuels and the College of Science at Oregon State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree.

KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD, Inc. is a Colorado-based bioscience company dedicated to creating products for disease research, mutation detection and structural analysis of chromosomes. KromaTiD's patented dGH ™ chromosome imaging platform provides disease researchers with the ability to detect all types of DNA rearrangements including previously undetectable classes of mutations. The company and its collaborators and customers expect that KromaTiD products will pave the way to enabling gene edited therapeutics, identifying new diagnostic targets, developing a better understanding of the genetic causes of a variety of important human diseases. KromaTiD develops and markets dGH technology under license from Colorado State University. For more information on products and services offered by KromaTiD, visit www.kromatid.com.

