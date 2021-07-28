Kroger Central Division And Central Illinois Associates Ratify New Agreements

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger's Central Division and its associates working in central Illinois area stores have ratified new labor agreements with UFCW Local 536.

Kroger Central Division will invest $11.3 million in wage increases during the three-year term of the new agreements.

"We are pleased we could reach agreements which support our central Illinois associates and our company. Under the terms of the new agreements associates will receive significant pay increases, affordable and comprehensive health care, and continued investment in our associates' pension fund," said Colleen Juergensen, president of the Kroger Central Division. "The new contracts come after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and the union bargaining committees. We thank our associates for ratifying the agreements and for the excellent service they provide for our customers every day."

The Kroger and UFCW Local 536 retail and meat clerks' contracts cover more than 1,100 associates working at 13 stores in Peoria, Bloomington, and other cities in central Illinois.

About Kroger Central Division:Kroger's Central Division operates food stores, pharmacies and fuel centers in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio. We are dedicated to Kroger's Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™ and to create #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

