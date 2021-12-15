Kristie Grinnell, CIO of DXC Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

DXC Technology (DXC) - Get DXC Technology Co. Report, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has appointed Kristie Grinnell as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO).

Grinnell, who previously served as global CIO and vice president for supply chain at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), will report to Chris Drumgoole, DXC's executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO). She succeeds Drumgoole, who was promoted to COO in August.

At DXC, Grinnell will lead global IT strategy and operations, responsible for integrating and streamlining systems, implementing new digital capabilities to improve performance and efficiency, and ensuring the stability of DXC's global IT infrastructure, all with the goal of enabling the company to provide superior service and innovation to its customers worldwide.

"We're pleased to add someone with Kristie's experience, skills, integrity and perspectives to our team," Drumgoole said. "In her role, she will set the strategy and oversee the DXC IT Experience team which includes Applications Services, End User Experience, IT Transformation and Enterprise Architecture and Analytics."

As global CIO at GDIT, Grinnell led the transformation enterprise IT strategic plan and IT Shared Services center for customers, along with supply chain management. Prior to that, she was director of planning and governance and director of client delivery enablement for Computer Sciences Corporation, a predecessor of DXC Technology.

Grinnell serves as chair of the Capital CIO Advisory Board and is a member of the STEMforHER Advisory Board.

She earned an MBA degree from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. A strong supporter of academic STEM programs for young women, she is a recipient of the 2018 Women in Technology STEM Leadership award, Washington Business Journal's 2020 Women Who Mean Business Award, a 2020 Capital CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award Winner and a 2021 National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award Winner.

