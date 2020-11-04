Kristi Hubbard Assumes CEO Role At Younique

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristi Hubbard, Younique's President since July 2020, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, a transition envisioned at the time she joined the company. Derek Maxfield, Younique's Founder, will continue to set the strategic vision for the company as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Director. As CEO, Ms. Hubbard will lead the operations of the company and define the next era of transformation for Younique, which is known worldwide as a cosmetics and social-media-based direct sales pioneer. Ms. Hubbard will also be appointed to Younique's Board of Directors.

"In the relatively short time Kristi has been with Younique," said Mr. Maxfield, "she has quickly demonstrated the depth and value of her experience as a direct-selling executive leader. Kristi is highly collaborative, engaging and a strong, strategic leader. Her transition to the CEO role has come even more quickly than I expected, which is a reflection of Kristi's capacity and talents. I am particularly impressed with her engagement with our Presenters and her expertise in understanding the differentiators that make Younique impactful." Mr. Maxfield also noted that Ms. Hubbard's move to the CEO role marks a significant step forward in positioning Younique for the future. He said, "As Founders, my sister, Melanie, and I envision Younique as a generational icon, a brand that reflects and rallies others to our mission to uplift, empower and validate women everywhere. Kristi's leadership and dedication will drive us toward that vision and continue to position Younique as the global pioneer in digital and product evolution within the social selling space."

As noted at the time of her arrival at Younique, Ms. Hubbard brings over 20 years of experience in senior executive roles within the direct selling industry, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Norwex, a leader in eco-friendly home and personal care products. Previously, she was President of BeautiControl, a direct selling beauty brand, which was eventually acquired by Tupperware Brands. Ms. Hubbard has a passion for giving back and has been a champion for charitable initiatives in the organizations she leads. She has also served in board roles for several non-profit and for-profit organizations.

"My first few months at Younique have already exceeded my expectations," said Ms. Hubbard. "From the Presenters to the Executive team to the employees, all have been incredibly welcoming and helpful during this period of transition. I love the passion of our Younique family and their determination to live our mission every day." She continued, "Derek and Melanie have built an amazing company and assembled a talented team. I am excited for the future opportunities we will create together for our Presenters and their businesses."

ABOUT YOUNIQUEYounique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. A mission-based company, Younique proudly supports The Younique Foundation with 10% of the profits from the sale of Younique products donated to support survivors of sexual abuse. For more information, please visit Youniqueproducts.com or on Instagram @younique_corporate.

ABOUT THE YOUNIQUE FOUNDATION The Younique Foundation began in 2015. Retreat and support services are offered to adult female survivors of child sexual abuse. Coping skills, peer-led support groups, and education resources are available. The Younique Foundation is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit that depends greatly on the generosity of the public. For more information, please visit YouniqueFoundation.org or DefendInnocence.org.

