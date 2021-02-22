Kristen Berset-Harris Of Great Day Washington To Host STEM For Her Virtual Benefit

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM for Her announced today that Kristen Berset-Harris, TV Host of Great Day Washington will host the STEM for Her Virtual Trivia Benefit, Thursday, February 25 at 7 PM.

This year's virtual event with Ms. Berset-Harris will highlight program beneficiaries, partners and sponsors and will raise funds to support programs reaching thousands of girls in the Washington DC Metro area.

Currently host of Great Day Washington, Ms. Berset-Harris previously spent 6 years as a WUSA9 Sports Anchor. In June 2017, she was honored with the Ted Yates Award, given to News Professionals who exhibit bravery on and off the job. She returned to WUSA9 in August 2017 after completing treatment for her second bout with breast cancer and continues to be a strong advocate for awareness and early detection.

"Kristen is known for breaking through barriers, and we couldn't be more excited to have her lead us through the festivities," said Lisa Mayr, Chair of STEM for Her. "With all the heartbreak and chaos in 2020, the girls in our programs are truly silver linings. We're looking forward to sharing the inspiration."

Unanet and its founder Fran Craig will also be presenting sponsors at the event. In addition, STEM for Her welcomes several new important program sponsors.

"Unanet is very excited to partner with STEM for Her," said Stacy Critzer, Unanet's Chief Human Resources Officer. " STEM for Her's mission perfectly aligns with our history and our values. Unanet was founded by Fran Craig, a true pioneer in technology. Today Unanet's focus on equity and inclusion very much reflect our roots and we appreciate the opportunity to support the next generation of women in partnership with STEM for Her." a global provider of performance-driven, secure enterprise hybrid infrastructure solutions

Additional event sponsors include:

Agile Defense, a leading information technology (IT) services business in Reston, VA

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global provider of services to help companies build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability on the cloud

Appian, a low-code software company that produces a platform used by top organizations to build their business applications

INAP, a global provider of performance-driven, secure enterprise hybrid infrastructure solutions

Women in Technology, one of the largest membership associations supporting women professionals in the DC area whose mission is to advance women from the Classroom to the Boardroom

xScion Solutions, a leading technology consulting firm and woman-owned business that helps clients turn change into value

Limited tickets for the event and raffle tickets are still available and can be purchased at: https://www.stemforher.org/virtualgala2021/

If you or your organization are interested in sponsoring STEM for Her's upcoming Virtual Trivia Benefit, please visit our website at: https://www.stemforher.org/benefitsponsors/.

About STEM for Her STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in STEM fields of study. The Foundation is focused on the Washington D.C. Metro area and offers programs to increase exposure to STEM, build confidence, provide role models and generally encourage girls to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers. For more information, please visit www.stemforher.org.

