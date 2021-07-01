Krispy Rice Debuts Limited-edition Bento Box In Collaboration With Luxury Condiment Brand TRUFF

MIAMI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Rice , the playful and wildly popular delivery-focused Japanese concept from C 3 and sbe, is teaming up with luxury condiment brand TRUFF to offer a limited edition TRUFF Box that features Krispy Rice favorites made with TRUFF Spicy Mayonnaise and TRUFF Hot Sauce. The exclusive box will be available for delivery and pickup from select Krispy Rice outposts in Los Angeles and Miami from July 1 - July 31 via CITIZENS GO and other major delivery apps.

TRUFF originally earned social media fame as the first truffle-infused hot sauce brand, challenging the culinary status quo with its ultra-unique fusion of real black truffle and red chili peppers. The distinctive flavor profile and sleek bottle helped TRUFF quickly become the best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market.

"TRUFF and Krispy Rice have each elevated the way we dine at home over the past year," said Sam Nazarian, CEO and founder of C 3. "By bringing these two food sensations together in one decadent meal that can be enjoyed anywhere, C 3 again raises the bar on delivery to an all new high. We believe everyone should be able to indulge in a meal that looks and tastes incredible, regardless of whether you are dining in or dining out."

The TRUFF Box combines Krispy Rice rolls, handrolls and nigiri with TRUFF Spicy Mayonnaise and TRUFF Signature Hot Sauce. The former captures the subtle kick of red jalapeños, richness of mayonnaise and umami depth of black winter truffle in a gluten-free spread made with organic eggs. The meticulously crafted Signature Hot Sauce blends ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savory spices - flavors normally reserved for fine tequilas and elegant dining experiences - with Krispy Rice's fresh and accessible menu offerings.

Krispy Rice TRUFF Box - LTO July 1 - July 31

4 pc. TRUFF Spicy Cali Roll

4 pc. TRUFF Spicy Tuna Roll

2 pc. TRUFF Yellowtail Handroll

2 pc. TRUFF Spicy Tuna Handroll

2 pc. Yellowtail TRUFF Nigiri

2 pc. Spicy Yellowtail TRUFF Krispy Rice

2 pc. TRUFF Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice

Edamame

"Given that both TRUFF and Krispy Rice are digitally native with a focus on strong visuals and unique flavor combinations, we were eager to see how our two brands could complement each other," says Nick Ajluni, co-founder and co-CEO at TRUFF. "The Krispy Rice TRUFF Box brings creativity to the forefront, offering customers a highly sharable, flavor driven, and elevated takeout experience."

The TRUFF Box, along with all Krispy Rice menu items, are packaged for delivery in custom carbon-neutral takeaway boxes made from recycled materials. The eye-catching pink boxes also contain soy-based ink, vegetable-based glue and water-based coating. The Instagram-friendly sushi concept quickly gained popularity in its first year of operation and counts Justin and Hailey Bieber among fans.

Krispy Rice's TRUFF Box is available for delivery and pickup in select Los Angeles and Miami locations via major delivery platforms including Postmates, UberEats, Doordash, GrubHub and CITIZENS GO, C 3's proprietary new delivery app. CITIZENS GO allows diners to conveniently order from multiple C 3 brands like Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken and Kumi in one single cart. Mainstay menu items from Krispy Rice are currently available in Orange County, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago, Austin and Washington D.C.

For more information on Krispy Rice, please visit krispyricebysbe.com or follow @krispyrice or #krispyrice on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media InquiriesQuinn PR Megan Dawson mdawson@quinn.pr

About Krispy Rice Krispy Rice began in Los Angeles as a playful delivery-centric Japanese concept in April 2020 and has quickly expanded to include 40 locations in major markets across the U.S. with over 50 new locations in the pipeline. The virtual restaurant brand quickly gained popularity for its namesake signature dish, colorful branding and convenience. Conceived by sbe's Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling and the culinary team behind sister restaurant Katsuya, the Krispy Rice menu centers around the iconic Krispy Rice dish alongside handrolls, maki cut rolls, nigiri and chef-curated combinations. With carbon neutral packaging made from recyclable materials, each order is delivered in an eye-catching box thoughtfully designed to maintain the integrity of the meal during transit. In 2021, C 3 and Krispy Rice announced a groundbreaking partnership with Graduate Hotel properties across the country. Krispy Rice is a flagship concept of C 3, an omnichannel food and beverage platform founded by sbe's Sam Nazarian that utilizes food halls, ghost kitchens and mobile delivery to disrupt the food and beverage industry.

About C 3 C 3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C 3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C 3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C 3 established shared kitchens, CITIZENS food halls and mobile delivery with the next-gen CITIZENS GO app, which launched in April 2021. Current C 3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, EllaMia, Kumi, In a Bun and The Other Side, with many other brands in the pipeline. As of March 2021, C 3 operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

About TRUFFMade with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise and TRUFF Truffle Oil. TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best- selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krispy-rice-debuts-limited-edition-bento-box-in-collaboration-with-luxury-condiment-brand-truff-301323904.html

SOURCE C3 by sbe