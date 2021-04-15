Krispy Rice Celebrates First Anniversary With Limited-Edition Birthday Box And All New Menu Items

The Birthday Box -- available throughout the month of April -- offers fans a mix of brand new and best-selling menu items and accompanies the release of all new permanent menu items on April 13

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Rice , the playful and wildly popular delivery-focused Japanese concept from C3 and sbe, celebrates its first year of operation with the debut of a limited-edition Birthday Box, available April 3 - 30, that offers fans an exclusive preview of new menu items. Krispy Rice debuted 13 new mainstay menu items - nine individual offerings and four combo boxes - on April 13. The virtual restaurant brand, which opened with eight locations in 2020, now delivers from over 40 ghost kitchens nationwide and will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant this year.

Two new menu items are exclusively available on CITIZENS GO, C3's proprietary new delivery app that also launched this month. The Krispy Chicken Gyoza and Tuna Tartare can be ordered from Krispy Rice on the CITIZENS GO app and conveniently grouped in with other popular C3 quick-service brands like Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken in one single cart. CITIZENS GO is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The Birthday Box, along with all Krispy Rice menu items, are packaged for delivery in custom carbon-neutral takeaway boxes made from recycled materials. The eye-catching pink boxes also contain soy-based ink, vegetable-based glue and water-based coating. The Instagram-friendly sushi concept quickly gained popularity in its first year of operation and counts celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Chrissy Tiegen among fans.

"We are humbled by the success of Krispy Rice and our ability to recreate the joy and delight of a restaurant experience during a time when we all needed to stay at home," said Sam Nazarian, CEO and founder of C3. "The near instantaneous fandom for Krispy Rice on Instagram accelerated its growth in a way that has transformed how we think about delivery. It's exciting to invite our fans to celebrate this milestone with us and to look forward to welcoming them to our first physical Krispy Rice locations later this year."

Krispy Rice Birthday Box ($40) - LTO April 3 - April 30

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)

The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc)

Truffle & Avocado Handroll (2pc)

King Salmon Nigiri (2pc)

Philly Roll (4pc) NEW**

(4pc) Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6pc) NEW**

Mixed Greens Salad with Avocado, Carrots and side of Sesame Ginger Dressing NEW**

New Krispy Rice Menu Items - April 13

New Individual Items

Krispy Chicken Gyoza*, Tuna Tartare*, Blue Crab Roll, Unagi Tamago Roll, Philly Roll , Cali Krisp Roll, Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll, Cucumber Sunomono, Mixed Greens Salad with Avocado, Carrots and side of Sesame Ginger Dressing *Indicates new menu item is exclusively available on CITIZENS GO app

Feelin' Shellfish ($25) : Cali Krisp Roll (2pc), Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (2pc), Blue Crab Roll (6pc), Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc)

Two of a Kind Box ($50) : Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc); Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc); Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc); King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc); Philly Roll (2pc); California Cut Roll (2pc); Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (2pc); Ahi Tuna Nigiri (2pc); King Salmon Nigiri (2pc); Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri (2pc); The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc); Mixed Greens Salad with a side of Sesame Ginger Dressing

Simply Salmon Box ($35) : King Salmon Nigiri (2pc); King Salmon & Yuzu Handroll (2pc); King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc); Philly Roll (2pc); Mixed Greens Salad with a side of Sesame Ginger Dressing

Krispy Krunch Box ($35) : Krispy Shrimp Roll (3pc); Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (3pc); Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc); The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc); The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc); Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc); Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc); Blue Crab Roll (6pc); Mixed Greens Salad with a side of Sesame Ginger Dressing

Krispy Rice is currently available for delivery in Los Angeles, Orange County, Oakland, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago, Portland, Austin and Washington D.C. daily via major delivery platforms including Postmates, UberEats, and Doordash, and GrubHub.

For more information on Krispy Rice, please visit krispyricebysbe.com or follow @krispyrice or #krispyrice on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Krispy Rice Krispy Rice began in Los Angeles as a playful delivery-centric Japanese concept in April 2020 and has quickly expanded to include 40 locations in major markets across the U.S. with over 50 new locations in the pipeline. The virtual restaurant brand quickly gained popularity for its namesake signature dish, colorful branding and convenience. Conceived by sbe's Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling and the culinary team behind sister restaurant Katsuya, the Krispy Rice menu centers around the iconic Krispy Rice dish alongside handrolls, maki cut rolls, nigiri and chef-curated combinations. With carbon neutral packaging made from recyclable materials, each order is delivered in an eye-catching box thoughtfully designed to maintain the integrity of the meal during transit. In 2021, C3 and Krispy Rice announced a groundbreaking partnership with Graduate Hotel properties across the country. Krispy Rice is a flagship concept of C3, an omnichannel food and beverage platform founded by sbe's Sam Nazarian that utilizes food halls, ghost kitchens and mobile delivery to disrupt the food and beverage industry.

About C3 C 3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C 3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C 3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C 3 established shared kitchens, Citizens food halls and mobile delivery with the next-gen Citizens GO app set to launch in 2021. Current C 3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side and Dani Garcia's Minük, with many other brands in the pipeline. As of March 2021, C 3 operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

