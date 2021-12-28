Krispy Kreme will offer two Original Glazed dozens for just $12, Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

For a doubly delicious start to the new year, Krispy Kreme will "Raise a Glazed" to 2022, offering two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12, Dec.

For a doubly delicious start to the new year, Krispy Kreme will "Raise a Glazed" to 2022, offering two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12, Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

The "Raise a Glazed" offer will be available online, via drive-thru and in shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S. Guests can purchase up to two dozen per day to sweeten their ringing in of the new year with family and friends.

Share how you're celebrating the start of 2022 with Original Glazed dozens by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme's "Raise a Glazed" offer by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers/raiseaglazed.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

