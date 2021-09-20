Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) - Get Quad/Graphics, Inc. Class A Report ("Quad" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of experienced outcome-based marketing executive Kris Persons as Senior Vice President of Direct Marketing. Persons most recently served as Vice President & Enterprise Growth Leader for Merkle, a global performance marketing agency. Prior to Merkle, she served as Vice President at Epsilon, where she oversaw the marketing company's client service delivery teams supporting large retail and quick-service restaurant brands.

Kris Persons, an outcome-based marketing executive, has joined Quad as Senior Vice President of Direct Marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Persons brings to Quad her vast experience in helping brands transform the way they reach and engage consumers through data-driven personalization. Her expertise will further accelerate Quad's highly strategic approach to marketing that differentiates brands in a crowded marketplace. Together with Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Julie Currie, Persons will help develop and advance Quad's data-led approach to delivering highly personalized and targeted messaging across multiple online and offline channels to drive acquisition, retention and engagement.

"Some of the most recognizable brands in the world turn to us for strategic marketing solutions, and we continue to add high-caliber talent to our team to help marketers and brands bring breakthrough programs to life," said Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO. "Data and analytics come into play at every step of the marketing process, and Kris' extensive experience and marketing insights will help us apply those capabilities to maximize impact for our clients."

Persons, who will help Quad build new pathways for growth and client experience, said: "Quad is uniquely positioned to help marketers and brands connect with consumers in different and, frankly, more meaningful ways. With a singular integrated marketing platform, Quad delivers highly personalized, data-driven programs at the speed, scale and efficiency required by today's marketers - from concept and strategy through creative and streamlined execution. Exceptionally notable is the Company's deep direct marketing experience across channels, including print, which is a historically powerful medium that is particularly effective at relationship and loyalty building. Every day, Quad is innovating new ways to drive measurable business results, and I could not be more excited to be part of this team."

About Quad

Quad (QUAD) - Get Quad/Graphics, Inc. Class A Report is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com.

