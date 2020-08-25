Krill Oil Supplement May Benefit Cardiovascular Health, Research Highlighted By Daiwa

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiwa Health Development has highlighted a recent study which indicates that krill oil supplement may be beneficial for cardiovascular health. This is a part of their continuing quest to support a quality-of-life vision that focuses on helping people live healthy lives through the application of bioscience while respecting the laws of nature.

Find more about krill oil at https://www.amazon.com/krill-oil/dp/B07Y335FH9/ .

Daiwa has sourced Antarctic krill, also known by its scientific name Euphausia superba, for its krill oil 500mg supplement. This specific species of krill are found in the Antarctic waters of the Southern Ocean. "Krill are plentiful, tiny, bright pink, shrimp-like crustaceans that are an essential fuel to running the Earth's marine ecosystem," comments the brand's senior spokesperson. Krill oil has greater bioavailability than fish oil, and its harvesting is regulated, making it a more responsibly sourced option.

The company explains that krill oil is the only marine oil that includes a combination of three of the key substances that the human body needs to function properly: omega-3 essential fatty acids (EPA and DHA), phospholipids (an important component of the cell membranes) and antioxidants including astaxanthin, a potent carotenoid that gives krill its red-orange color. "EPA and DHA essential fatty acids can also support healthy cholesterol levels," states the brand.

Studies have shown that krill oil, an alternative source of marine n-3 fatty acids (also known as omega-3 fatty acids), may be beneficial to cardiovascular health. According to a randomized controlled trial study published in 2018 by the Journal of Nutritional Science, researchers found that fish consumption and supplementation with n-3 fatty acids reduce cardiovascular disease risk. The study reads, "We observed that consumption of lean and fatty fish, according to dietary recommendations and supplementation with krill oil with similar content of n-3 fatty acids have beneficial health effects. Although krill oil had a more beneficial effect on blood glucose than fish, fish is also a good source of other health-beneficial nutrients, including vitamin D."

The study also refers to an increase in HDL3-cholesterol, a subfraction of HDL-C which is considered "good" cholesterol for its role as a protective factor for cardiovascular disease. "An increased lipoprotein lipase activity might also explain the significant increase in HDL3-cholesterol in the krill group," the study explains.

Daiwa recommends krill oil supplements for adults pursuing an alternative source of omega-3 fatty acids without the fishy aftertaste. "While triglycerides found in fish oil supplements don't disperse in fluids and have a tendency to float to the top of the stomach fluids which can result in fishy burps, phospholipid omega-3s in krill oil capsules are easily absorbed by stomach fluids, as a result, there is no fishy aftertaste with krill oil," the company's senior spokesperson explains. The company utilizes a cold-press technique to maintain the integrity and quality of the krill oil.

Amazon shoppers have been experiencing excellent results from krill oil supplement with one reviewer sharing, "I've taken different brands of fish/omega oils before. But this was the first product that I could genuinely feel a difference after taking it regularly. Personally, I felt mentally sharper and my complexion shifted (so much so I ditched the foundation). I also suffer from scalp psoriasis and after a full week of this krill oil, my scalp patches have started to dissipate. I am looking forward to seeing how much more it clears up after a full month!"

Those interested in learning more about Daiwa Health Development and its krill oil supplement should visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront at https://www.amazon.com/krill-oil-supplement/dp/B07Y335FH9/ .

About DaiwaDaiwa Health Development, Inc. (DHD) is the U.S. subsidiary of Daiwa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The parent company based in Tokyo, Japan, has become a leader in biotechnology research and manufacturing. Always striving to discover new frontiers in the field of bioscience, Daiwa Health Development focuses on the manufacturing and distribution of innovative, cutting edge neutraceuticals, functional foods and cosmetics. Founded in 1990, Daiwa Pharmaceutical distributes products to more than 27 countries worldwide.

Contact Name: Hank Cheatham

Contact Phone: 310-329-2648

Contact Email: info@dhdusa.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krill-oil-supplement-may-benefit-cardiovascular-health-research-highlighted-by-daiwa-301117819.html

SOURCE DAIWA