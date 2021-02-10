Krayden, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Northern Composites

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver, CO based Krayden, Inc., a leading Distributor of Specialty Chemicals to the Aerospace, Electronics, Transportation and Industrial sectors, has acquired Northern Composites of Hampton, NH.

Northern Composites is a distributor of premium quality composite materials and a manufacturer of Northern Composites branded vacuum bagging materials and accessories. Their products include: Process Materials, Prepregs, Woven Reinforcements, Component Resins, Release Agents, Structural Reinforcements, Surface Treatments, Tooling Products, and Tools & Accessories.

Wayne Wagner, President of Krayden, said, "We truly admire Northern Composites, and plan to leverage their expertise in Composites, along with their manufacturing and kitting capabilities. They are a perfect complement to our own company culture and approach to business."

Richard Hewett, GM of Northern Composites said, "Krayden is a great fit with their 18 Global facilities and 60+ outside technical sales representatives. They have a stronger relationship with top tier suppliers and a fantastic reputation for providing technical service and assistance. Our customers will continue to receive a high level of service and have access to a much broader product line."

Krayden customers will now have access to the Northern Composites brand of vacuum bagging technologies and accessories, which include Bagging Films, Release Films, Sealant Tapes, Breathers, Prepregs, Peel Plies and Kitting.

Northern Composite customers will now have access to the one of the largest stocking distributors of Dow Silicones, Henkel Adhesives and technologies in all markets, Huntsman, Humiseal (Chase), Alpha Metals, ITW Plexus /Devcon, HB Fuller, Bostik, 3M, Sika and many other premium product lines, which can be found on https://krayden.com/

All Northern Composite employees are staying on and the company will continue to operate at its existing facilities ( Hampton, NH, Greensboro, NC). The Company will also continue to serve its Mitsubishi prepreg customers directly, as well as continuing to use the Northern Composites name, and will comply with the terms and conditions of all existing and future customer purchase orders.

About Krayden, Inc. (krayden.com): Krayden is an engineered solutions distributor of adhesives, sealants and specialty chemicals. Partnered with industry leaders like Dow, Henkel and other leading suppliers, Krayden serves a wide array of global companies in the Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, Electronics and General Industrial markets.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krayden-inc-announces-acquisition-of-northern-composites-301226152.html

SOURCE Krayden Inc