Kravis Center Taps New CEO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive national search, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Board of Directors announced Terrence W. Dwyer will take the helm of Palm Beach County's cultural crown jewel, starting on January 11 as CEO. When the Kravis Center's first and only CEO, Judith Mitchell, announced her retirement earlier this year, the stage was set for the first time in nearly 30 years for new leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Terry Dwyer as the next CEO of the Kravis Center," stated Jeff Stoops, Chairman of the Board of the Kravis Center. "When our beloved Judy Mitchell announced her retirement, we knew that her successor would need to be a person with extraordinary vision, experience and ability to lead us into the future, and we found that person in Terry. His accomplishments at the Segerstrom Center during his tenure as CEO were remarkable in an area, Orange County, CA, that shares many similarities with the geographic market served by the Kravis Center. Terry brings not only a history of, but a current passion for, excellence, community engagement, creativity and continuous improvement that has us all very excited and energized. Combining Terry's leadership with our stellar management team makes for a very bright future for the Kravis Center."

Dwyer arrives at the Kravis Center via Palm Desert, CA, as the former president of Orange County's Segerstrom Center for the Arts, a 13-year role that he left with a strong legacy of artistic achievement, community engagement and financial stability. Known as that county's most prominent cultural institution, the internationally acclaimed Segerstrom Center boasts a more than $60 million budget; 47 Board members; industry-leading community programs; successful capital projects; three resident companies; and acclaimed Broadway, jazz, cabaret, international dance, classical music, contemporary theater and other ambitious performance series.

In addition to his tenure at the Segerstrom Center, Dwyer has also held leadership roles with such notable venues as the La Jolla Playhouse, The Alley Theatre, The McCallum Theatre, and the Circle Repertory Company.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Kravis Center as its new CEO," said Dwyer. "The excellence of the Center's artistic and community programs, and the strength of the organization developed under Judy's leadership, is widely acknowledged. There is an undeniable hunger in these challenging times for the entertainment, inspiration and community connections provided by those programs. I am excited for the opportunity to help ensure the Kravis Center's continued artistic success and ever-increasing impact throughout its diverse county."

Dwyer holds an MFA in Theater Management from Yale's School of Drama, an MA in directing from University of Missouri and his BA from University of Notre Dame. He moves to Palm Beach County with his wife, Amy, and says he and his family are eager to become actively involved in the community.

"I want to be among the first to welcome Terry Dwyer to the Kravis Center. I could not have been happier when I heard the news that Terry would be succeeding me," said Judy Mitchell, the current CEO of the Kravis Center. "I have known Terry professionally for many years and watched him achieve great success in a number of performing arts venues. I will rest easy in retirement knowing that the Kravis Center will have excellent leadership not only with Terry but with the amazing senior leadership team he will inherit. I am looking forward to being a very active patron."

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving nearly 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.

