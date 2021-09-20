Kratos Delivers First Order To Northrop Grumman For U.S. Army's Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) Prototype Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today they have successfully delivered the first set of products to support the U.S. Army Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) space-ground system prototype, which is being developed by Northrop Grumman. The purpose of the TITAN system will be to provide near-real time data to commanders at all levels for timely targeting solutions. Northrop Grumman was selected by the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) office to develop prototype Space to Ground TITAN systems.

As part of this effort, Kratos' OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet products will provide virtualized downlink processing for the TITAN space-ground prototypes. Kratos was selected to the Northrop Grumman TITAN team due to the OpenSpace products' ability to virtualize uplink/downlink processing while meeting Space, Weight, and Power (SWAP) requirements. The Kratos products will enable the demodulation of downlinks from multiple commercial satellite systems.

quantum and SpectralNet products are part of Kratos' OpenSpace solutions family. quantum products are software replacements for traditional hardware components, such as modems, that operate at lower cost and with greater scalability to adapt more rapidly to changing missions and conditions. For example, where it can take weeks to deploy traditional ground system hardware, quantum products can be deployed and configured to support different missions in just hours. Kratos' OpenSpace Platform, the most advanced line in the OpenSpace family, can go even further, enabling satellite operators to deploy, configure and adapt entire networks in just minutes using its orchestrated software-defined network (SDN) architecture. OpenSpace SpectralNet products digitize the satellite's Radio Frequency (RF) signals, acting as the on-ramp to digital transformation of ground systems.

"OpenSpace technology is leading efforts across the satellite industry, both among commercial and government operators, to capitalize on the ability of virtualization and modern networking techniques to realize digital transformation goals," said Frank Backes, Kratos' Senior Vice President of Federal Space Solutions. "TITAN is the newest application of OpenSpace in the DoD that can better support the timely tactical needs of the warfighter."

In addition, Kratos will provide engineering and manufacturing of the modified tactical shelter and related subsystem hardware for the TITAN prototypes. Kratos' FMTV-mounted ground station platform will house and protect mission critical TITAN system components. One of Kratos' core strengths is providing custom mobility platforms that feature power and thermal management systems, rack-ready C5ISR equipment integration, and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding up to High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP) level requirements.

For more information on Kratos' OpenSpace family of dynamic ground solutions including OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet products, as well as the OpenSpace Platform, visit https://www.KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace. For more information on Kratos ground support hardware, visit www.KratosDefense.com/C5ISR.

About Kratos Defense & Security SolutionsKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) - Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Report develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

