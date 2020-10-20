Kraton Launches Ellamera™ Brand For Health And Beauty Industry

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Report, a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers and sustainable biobased pine chemicals, announces the launch of its Ellamera brand for the health and beauty industry. The portfolio of hydrogenated styrene/isoprene copolymers and hydrogenated styrene/butadiene copolymers enables formulators to transform oil-based ingredients into cosmetic products that provide an exceptional sensory experience.

Kraton will host an informational webinar with SpecialChem on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9am EST. Attendees will learn more about the Ellamera range of oil modifiers, including product features and benefits and processing guidelines, as well as how Ellamera can support formulation efforts. To register for this online event, sign up on https://bit.ly/3jIl7EP.

"Ellamera products enable formulators to create unique, customized solutions that elevate results and improve the overall experience," said Bob Hall, Senior Director, Global Marketing, Kraton. "Our copolymers deliver excellent oil retention and water resistance for high-performing, long-lasting cosmetics."

The Ellamera product line offers multiple grades, with varying features that can alter oil-based products in different ways. Each grade provides distinct properties designed to enhance the latest trends in health and beauty. Enabling diverse rheological profiles, Ellamera products enhance the flexibility to expand beyond typical cosmetic offerings. When dissolved into oil, they allow for highly transparent, glossy and moisture-resistant products.

Ellamera products can alter the rheology of base ingredients, allowing formulators to achieve results for a wide range of formulations while still delivering a tactile experience. When dissolved in a wide variety of synthetic, polar, ester or natural oils, they facilitate the transformation of these oils into clear, thicker, shear thinning, thixotropic and film-forming gels that meet a multitude of formulator and market needs.

Ellamera products may be used as a gelling agent or to complement other ingredients. By increasing the oil phase's viscosity and enabling film-forming abilities with high clarity, formulators may reduce the number of ingredients required for optimal effect.

For more information, visit www.ellamera.com.

About Kraton Corporation Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Report is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesives, roads and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids, lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo, and Ellamera are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

