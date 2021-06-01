Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Strengthens Production Operations With New Automated Equipment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces considerable investments in strengthening its Vietnam based production operations.

Kraig Labs is in the process of receiving and installing equipment, which was purchased to speed up and expand silk production at the Company's Prodigy Textiles facility. The new equipment will support the next phase of expansion, improving and automating a critical production step.

In 2020, production in Vietnam was shut down due to mandatory governmental safety measures related to COVID-19. Since restarting, the Company's production facility has been in continuous operation with output limited by continued COVID-related restrictions on shipping and travel. The new equipment will support continued production, circumventing bottlenecks resulting from COVID-related restrictions.

"As we look to a post quarantine world, the Company is working aggressively to build resiliency into our production system, integrating core components of research and automation into our production factory," said COO Jon Rice. "COVID-19 resulted in a shutdown in 2020, and COVID's recent spike in Vietnam has caused the Company to take these steps to facilitate our expansion. We believe that these efforts to build resiliency will provide both long-term and immediate boosts to our operations."

