Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Production Of Silkworm Eggs For Spider Silk Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces that it has completed production and genetic screening of its latest batch of spider silk silkworm eggs. These specialized silkworm eggs are now ready for shipment to Vietnam to restart commercial production.

Production operations at the Company's factory were suspended in March due to a mandatory shutdown, resulting from the global spread of COVID-19. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Kraig Labs' U.S.-based team focused its efforts on improving the performance and genetics of its Dragon Silk strain of recombinant spider silk silkworms. Kraig Labs' U.S. operations also used this time to scale up its supply of silkworm eggs to allow for a restart of its operations in Vietnam.

"Our teams have done a fantastic job, making significant progress in our genetics, production readiness, and R&D," said CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson. "We believe that these silkworm eggs that are now ready for shipment to our factory, represent the future of spider silk production."

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC(720) 288-8495 ir@KraigLabs.com