Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Spider Silk Patent Granted In Canada

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the University of Notre Dame has been granted a Canadian patent on spider silk technology developed pursuant to the collaborative research agreement with Kraig. This patent further protects Kraig's growing portfolio of spider silk Intellectual Property.

Patent number 2,812,791, titled "Chimeric Spider Silk and Uses Thereof" was issued to the University of Notre Dame (UND) under the Company's exclusive license agreement. Under the terms of that agreement, the Company paid for the development of the technology and the costs of patents issued to UND in exchange for exclusive global licensing rights. This patent provides protection for the Company's proprietary recombinant spider silk through September of 2031.

"Congratulations to both the researchers at the University of Notre Dame and Kraig's science team. Kraig Labs plans to continue building upon and protecting our position as a leading biomimicry company. This patent is an important step on the Company's path to remaining the premier technology and fiber supplier in the spider silk space," said Jon Rice, the Company's Chief Operations Officer. "We've created multiple strains of high-performance spider silk fibers that we are excited about. Protecting our specialized materials in key end markets is a core component of our commercialization efforts."

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include future sales of SpydaSilk™ and descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC(720) 288-8495 ir@KraigLabs.com