Kraft Heinz Names Global Media Agency Partners To Support Company's Consumer-Centric Focus

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today announced that following an intensive competitive review, the company has chosen two agencies to support its media planning and buying around the world. Four media agencies participated in this eight-month global review.

Kraft Heinz has selected Carat, an award-winning media and content agency within the Dentsu Aegis Network, to support its Canada and International* Zones. Carat also will take the lead agency role in developing global projects and capabilities with the company's Amsterdam-based Global Media team. While the incumbent Starcom Worldwide has handled all the company's global media buying and planning since 2018, Kraft Heinz is retaining Starcom as its agency of record within the U.S. Zone, the company's largest business segment - but under a brand-new proposition.

To support the Kraft Heinz business, Starcom will bring together unique capabilities and resources from several of its fellow Publicis Media agencies under Publicis 57, an innovative (and creatively named) arrangement that will take a targeted and strategic approach to driving increased consumer engagement while improving the company's marketing spend effectiveness. Included in the Publicis 57 focus will be a sharper emphasis on e-commerce media planning and buying across a broad range of platforms.

"As a company, we're on an exciting journey of transformation. We're thrilled to welcome Carat aboard, as the agency will bring data-driven insights and help drive growth within our diverse Canada and International Zones as we shift to an even stronger consumer-obsessed mindset and build a culture of creativity," said Nina Barton, Global Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Heinz. "At the same time, we look forward to continuing our relationship with Starcom in the United States, working closely to bring a fresh, collaborative approach to our evolving U.S. business. We're confident both agencies will deliver for Kraft Heinz as we compete in today's fast-changing digital media landscape."

Commenting on the review, Michael Epstein, CEO, Global Media Brands & Product, Dentsu Aegis Network said, "We are incredibly honored to partner with Kraft Heinz on their journey to connect people with some of the most loved brands in the world. Our teams around the world are excited to start designing and delivering new and compelling brand experiences that deliver growth every day for Kraft Heinz."

And Tim Jones, CEO, Publicis Media Americas added, "We are thrilled to continue our 20-year partnership with The Kraft Heinz Company. Armed with our strategic human insights and advanced data and commerce capability, we will deliver media as a growth engine for Kraft Heinz's iconic brands."

The agreements are in process and subject to approval.

*Due to operational requirements in Brazil, responsibilities will be split by brand. Heinz will be served by Africa, a local agency. Quero and Kraft will be managed by Carat.

