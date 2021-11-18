Kraft Heinz Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) ("Kraft Heinz" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten registered public offering (the "Offering") by certain affiliates of 3G Global Food Holdings LP of 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz common stock (the "Common Stock") pursuant to Kraft Heinz's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Gross proceeds from the Offering of Common Stock are approximately $1.1 billion. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering and proposes to offer the Common Stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at prevailing market prices, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

The Offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250081-01), filed with the SEC on November 13, 2020. The securities described above have not been qualified under any state blue-sky laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer or sale will be made only by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement.

