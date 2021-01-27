Kraft Dinner Releases Limited-Edition Pink Candy KD For Valentine's Day

Kraft Dinner sweetens up the cheesiest holiday with a new way to show love TORONTO, Jan.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - After launching Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese in October, Kraft is now launching a limited-edition Candy KD for Valentine's Day. Made with the iconic cheesy taste Canadians know and love, exclusive pink Candy KD features hints of sweet, sweet candy. This twist on the beloved classic will have Canadians from coast-to-coast whispering "let's mac out."

Canadians will have to follow @kraftdinnerca and CandyKD.cafor a chance to get their hands on some from Jan 27 - Feb 14. The sweet treat will first be available January 27th, when Canadians can sweet talk KD into giving them a box with their best pick-up lines or confessing their love in a poem on social. The program will continue to run until Valentine's Day with wider releases of the pink mac and cheese made available through drops at CandyKD.ca.

"Valentine's Day might be the cheesiest day of the year and as Canada's favorite cheesy dish, we wanted to join in the fun," said Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz. "By combining the colour and flavour of Valentine's Day with our iconic one of a kind cheesy taste, we're excited to give Canadians a new way to show their love this year, with Candy KD."

Lucky recipients will receive a kit in a candy-styled box in the shape of a giant Conversation Heart. The box will include KD Original, a Candy KD Boost Pack, and a fork, so consumers can celebrate Valentine's Day with Candy KD.

And who knows, if Canadians show the limited-edition flavour enough love, the brand may even turn this holiday fling into a long-term relationship.

For more information on limited-edition Candy KD, please visit Kraft Dinner on social media and CandyKD.ca.

KD Twitter: @KraftDinnerKD Instagram: @kraftdinnercaKD Facebook: facebook.com/kraftdinner

