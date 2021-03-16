KP Performance Antennas Introduces New Rubber Duck And Omni Antennas For Gigabit Speed 5G Wireless

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, just introduced a new line of Gigabit rubber duck and Omni antennas that are ideal for 5G public and private network users including industrial, enterprise, utilities and mil/aero.

KP's new line of sub-6 GHz RF antennas for 5G includes rubber duck and Omni options that cover 600 MHz up to 7.2 GHz frequency bands. These antennas are ideal for public or private 5G networks and feature type-N or SMA connector options.

The 5G Omni antennas in this series are IP67 outdoor-rated for 5G networks before 6 GHz. They cover 615 MHz to 2700 MHz frequency bands and are available with type-N female or male connectors. These antennas are offered in black and white colors to better blend in with the installation environment.

The 5G rubber duck antenna covers a full range of sub-6 GHz 5G bands and can be used for WiFi 5, WiFi 6 and WiFi 6e networks. They feature SMA connectors, and are available in tilt and swivel options.

"This new line of Omni and rubber duck antennas for 5G meets the global demand for the latest telecommunications technologies including 5G in all sub-6 GHz bands, 600 MHz and even the expanded CBRS band," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

KP's new sub-6 GHz RF antennas for 5G are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-antennas-introduces-new-rubber-duck-and-omni-antennas-for-gigabit-speed-5g-wireless-301247927.html

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas