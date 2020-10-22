Kozuba & Sons Distillery Emerges As Industry Leader With Award-Winning Craft Spirits

Leading the Way in Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability in the Spirits Industry and Recently Recognized as the 2020 Florida Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 The Kozuba family began their humble distillation journey in Poland when Zbigniew "Papa" Kozuba, now Founder and Master Distiller, was tinkering with traditional Polish cordials. In 2014, Papa and his sons Matthias and Jacob Kozuba moved the operation to the states to build upon tradition, innovate, and grow their spirits business in the American market. Since their move, the Kozuba family has become one of Florida's most well-respected and premier, family-owned craft distilleries. True to their reputation, Kozuba & Sons Distillery was named 2020 Florida Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition.

The New York International Spirits Competition 2020 Florida Distillery of the Year award recognizes the leadership of Kozuba & Sons Distillery, their expert craftsmanship and high-quality spirits created at their St. Petersburg-based facility. "We are very honored to have received this award," Matthias Kozuba, Founder, CMO and Distiller says. "We have seen a lot of growth in the past six years, and we are proud of the premium spirits we craft, as we honor our family tradition."

Kozuba & Sons Distillery utilizes recycled water, distributes spent grain to local farmers to eliminate waste, and operates their steam-heated stills by way of a gas-powered boiler to limit energy consumption. These measures reduce their overall emissions and set a positive example for the spirits industry. In addition, their B Square Vodka, Coast Vodka, and Camo Box Vodka all feature "bag-in-box" Better Planet Packaging. This packaging creates less pollution and has higher levels of recyclability. Along with their sustainable packaging, Kozuba & Sons Distillery aims to educate and encourage consumers to learn about sustainable packaging, recycled materials, and reducing package waste in the spirits industry.

"As a small, family-operated craft distillery, we are thoughtful with our approach to distilling our spirits, as well as the environmental impact of our operation," says Papa. "From our packaging to our water use and energy conservation practices, we take a holistic approach to sustainability."

Kozuba & Sons Distillery has received numerous accolades this year that honor their craft distillery and premium spirits. The arts and culture newspaper, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, bestowed upon them the "Best Distillery" award in their Best of the Bay Awards issue. And the New York International Spirits Competition yielded impressive results for their Kozuba High Wheat Rye Whiskey 6 Years Old, with a Gold Medal. They also received Bronze Medals for their Starkus Light Whiskey, Cranberry & Juniper Vodka, and corn-based Vodka. Now, as the 2020 Florida Distillery of the Year, Kozuba & Sons Distillery offers a variety of award-winning spirits, including vodka, whiskey, bourbon, and traditional Polish cordials.

About Kozuba & Sons Distillery Founded in 2005 in Poland, Kozuba & Sons is a family-run distillery that produces premium spirits. Now at home in St. Petersburg with over 15 years of experience, the Kozubas are focused on sharing their passion with the American market, beginning with Florida. Kozuba & Sons' handcrafted, small-batch spirits are made from the finest ingredients using meticulous processes. Each bottle possesses the trademark Kozuba essence: a striking combination of quality, craftsmanship, and taste. To learn more about the Kozuba & Sons Distillery, please visit http://www.kozubadistillery.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram: @KozubaDistillery

