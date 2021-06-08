Kovo HealthTech Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Greg Noble, Chief Executive Officer, Kovo HealthTech Corporation ("Kovo" or "the Company") (TSXV: KOVO), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new...

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Greg Noble, Chief Executive Officer, Kovo HealthTech Corporation ("Kovo" or "the Company") (TSXV: KOVO), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Kovo is a growing healthcare technology and services company that specializes in RCM services and software for US healthcare clinics, hospitals and private practices. RCM is a process used by healthcare providers in the US and globally to digitally track and manage patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way. Effective RCM practices are essential to ensure health care settings maintain the financial viability that allows them to provide ongoing quality care for their patients.

The Company's focus is organic growth of its core RCM business and acquiring profitable RCM related businesses, services and systems within the US. Kovo optimizes acquired businesses by leveraging its over 20 years of operating experience and unique technology.

To date, Kovo has completed seven successful acquisitions and achieved approximately 366% revenue growth on its RCM revenue in the last fiscal year. Currently, Kovo processes approximately $71M USD annually in RCM claims and its customers service approximately 2.6 million patients.

