Kovack Securities Selects Entreda To Provide Industry-leading Cybersecurity Compliance Platform To Financial Advisors And Registered Representatives

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the wealth management and insurance industries, today announced that Kovack Securities, an independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser that oversees $13.45 billion in total client assets, has selected Entreda to provide its 400 registered representatives and financial advisors Entreda's proprietary cyber platform, Unify.

Kovack Securities' selection of Entreda is more evidence of Entreda's position as the top cybersecurity provider to successful wealth management firms. The Unify platform includes continuous network and endpoint monitoring for all users; Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number, a scoring system that evaluates users' and organizations' cybersecurity postures; Entreda's remediation, training and education solutions; as well as its third-party vendor diligence solutions.

Sid Yenamandra, CEO and founder of Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh, said, "Though the country is emerging from the pandemic and making progress towards returning to normal, wealth management firms still need to be vigilant of cyber threats, which increased in intensity and frequency in the past year-plus as companies shifted to remote operations. Entreda's platforms and solutions provide deep visibility on the cybersecurity posture of an organization's users, devices, networks and vendors. This data is necessary for organizations to confidently do business and serve clients in this uncertain environment. We are thrilled to partner with Kovack Securities with their cybersecurity compliance needs."

Entreda's offerings for enterprise clients in the wealth management and insurance spaces include end-point monitoring for all network computers and other devices, industry-leading auto-remediation, real-time network vulnerability scanning, cyber awareness training, anti-phishing training and cyber due-diligence of third-party vendors. According to the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, Entreda is the market leader for cybersecurity resources, with nearly a 14% share.

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice industry. Its Unify platform monitors endpoints on client networks and automatically remediates vulnerabilities. Unify also offers advanced network vulnerability scanning and penetration testing capabilities. Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number safeguards clients'data by evaluating users' cybersecurity posture and limiting access to those that meet standards, and its Third-Party Risk Management program extends the same level of scrutiny to outside providers. The company also offers security awareness training for users, along with simulated phishing exercises. Entreda won the Wealth Management Industry Award for Top Cybersecurity vendor in 2019 and 2020 and was named in the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as the market leader for cybersecurity resources. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

Entreda was acquired by Smarsh in May 2020. Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. Smarsh provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

About Kovack Securities

Kovack Securities, Inc., (KSI) is a powerful partner for entrepreneurial financial advisors seeking to create their own successful business. Since inception, helping financial representatives and advisors establish competitive, independent practices has been the primary focus of the Firm.

Kovack Securities and Kovack Advisors are focused on providing advisors with the services, tools, resources and training to help manage the complexities of running their own practices. In turn, advisors are able to focus on the needs, goals and objectives of their clients rather than office logistics. Kovack's open product architecture and innovative fee-based programs, coupled with multiple clearing and custodial firms, provides our advisors with the tools and flexibility to develop investment strategies which are best suited for their clients.

Media Contacts:

Entreda and Smarsh Mitch Manning / Andrew WangHaven Tower Group424 317 4858 and 424 317 4859 mmanning@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

Kovack Securities Chris YaroshVP, Practice Management954 782 4771

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kovack-securities-selects-entreda-to-provide-industry-leading-cybersecurity-compliance-platform-to-financial-advisors-and-registered-representatives-301319130.html

SOURCE Entreda