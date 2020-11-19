KOS Project 10 Million Meals*: Providing Meals* To Our Neighbors In Need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's never been a better time to "feed happiness." Since the day of its launch, the KOS lifestyle brand has been on a singular mission—to upgrade individual wellness and quality of life for the conscious consumer. The extraordinary events of 2020 have inspired KOSto broaden the mandate. KOS is donating one meal per every unit purchased to the nearest food bank through a partnership with the renowned nonprofit Feeding America® to help the 1 in 6 Americans at risk of hunger. KOSpledges to provide at least 1.5 million meals* to individuals and families facing hunger over the next 12 months, with the ultimate goal of helping to provide 10 million meals* across the United States. Starting today until Giving Tuesday on December 1st, KOSwill provide 2 meals for every product purchased on www.kos.com during our Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

Feeding America—whose 40-years in the fight against hunger across the U.S. includes a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks—projects a 6 billion to 8 billion meal* shortfall in the next 12 months; a figure drawn from the projected shortage when domestic hunger peaks over the next year. This deficit will almost certainly be magnified as federal food assistance programs expire and are rolled up in the coming months.

"At KOS, we believe health is the greatest form of wealth, and proper nutrition is a basic human right," says Kevin Dalaeli, KOS Chief Marketing Officer. "We set out to create nature-powered nourishment that is nutrient-dense, simple to integrate into daily life, and sustainably produced. Our founding principles are in absolute alignment with the Feeding America mission, and we couldn't be more excited about partnering with this mighty organization to help eradicate hunger in the United States once and for all."

KOSwas founded in part to address a tragically broken food production system whose massive inefficiencies feed the few at the expense of the many. Sustainably unlocking the nutrient riches of the endlessly renewable plant kingdom, KOS has engaged the issue of hunger from the outset. KOS' new partnership with Feeding America —a towering nonprofit that for 40 years has worked to help nourish and provide food security for millions of people as they build a brighter food-secure future is a hand-in-glove fit.

About Feeding AmericaFeeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal* programs, we provide meals* to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

About KOS KOS is a mission-based lifestyle brand based out of Santa Barbara, CA, created to deliver life-changing results. Their nature-powered products and lifestyle content are designed to help you look good, feel good, and do good while having a positive impact on your community and the environment. KOS can be found in more than 16,000 total distribution points across the country including the world's leading specialty, big box, and online retailers including Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Thrive Market, and many more. For more information, please visit www.kos.com.

* $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Meal claim valid as of 12/5/18 and subject to change.

