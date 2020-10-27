KORU Medical Systems Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Conference Call

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the financial markets on...

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company")today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-9753 ( Domestic ) or

) or (201) 493-6739 ( International)

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.korumedical.com under "Investor Relations."

About KORU Medical

KORU Medical manufactures and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 ® and FreedomEdge ® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing ™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets ™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information about the Company, please visit www.korumedical.com.

