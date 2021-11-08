KORU Medical Announces Collaboration With Gilero To Accelerate Innovation

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use home infusion solutions, today announced its collaboration with Gilero, a medical device design and manufacturing company. Gilero offers unparalleled engineering and manufacturing solutions and has been a trusted partner for medical and drug delivery device companies for 20 years. The collaboration is part of KORU Medical's strategic focus on innovation as the Company expands and evolves its at-home infusion products and portfolio.

"As KORU Medical seeks to advance our leadership position in large volume subcutaneous infusion technology, we are increasing our innovation efforts to meet the needs of patients, providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators. This collaboration with Gilero, a company we chose due to their substantial expertise in infusion and combination drug/device platforms, will accelerate our product and service innovation efforts," said Linda Tharby, KORU Medical's Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to focus our product development efforts on increasing comfort and convenience in the patient infusion process as we look to support the needs of a growing trend to home infusion."

"Gilero is pleased to have been selected as the preferred contract engineering firm for KORU Medical [Systems]," said Ted Mosler, CEO and Founder of Gilero. "Our broad service offerings, including in-house human factors, validation testing, and concept design engineering, coupled with our expertise related to complex drug delivery systems, allow us to provide a turnkey solution for KORU Medical as they continue to expand their line of home infusion products. The team at Gilero is looking forward to working closely with KORU Medical."

About Gilero

Gilero offers end-to-end services in design, development and contract manufacturing in the medical device and drug delivery/combination product markets. With an expanding global footprint, Gilero utilizes industry experience and in-house talent to design, develop and manufacture everything from consumable medical devices to complex electromechanical drug delivery systems.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 ® and FreedomEdge ® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing ™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets ™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "seeks to", and "trend". Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, actual performance of the parties under the collaboration, patient demand for new in-home infusion products, and those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.korumedical.com/investors. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 8, 2021 and based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

