Kornit Digital Appoints Andrew G. Backman As Global Head Of Investor Relations

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel & ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital ("Kornit" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced today that Andrew G. Backman has been appointed to the newly created position of Global Head of Investor Relations, effective June 30, 2021.

Mr. Backman, who will be based at the Company's U.S. Headquarters in Englewood, New Jersey, is a global investor relations executive with 20+ years of experience leading investor relations teams for high-profile growth companies and will be responsible for managing and further expanding the Company's investor relations platform across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

"Andy brings tremendous experience to Kornit with his extensive international track record. His strong background with innovative high-growth technology companies and ESG experience, combined with his demonstrated ability to implement strategic communications platforms, will help advance our long-term growth initiatives." said Ronen Samuel, Kornit's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Backman added, "I am delighted to join Kornit and look forward to playing a significant role in the long-term success of the Company. Kornit is transforming a massive textile industry in need of accelerating its digital transformation and the mass adoption of sustainable, on-demand production. Kornit's unique and sustainable technologies, its formidable team, and its global footprint, create tremendous growth opportunities and I'm excited about becoming part of Kornit's future."

Prior to joining Kornit, Mr. Backman developed and executed strategic and award-winning investor relations platforms at HC2 Holdings, RCS Capital, AR Global and Corvis Corporation / Broadwing Communications. Mr. Backman spent the first 10 years of his career at Lucent Technologies and AT&T Corporation where he held various domestic and international positions within Finance, Investor Relations, Public Relations and M&A organizations. Mr. Backman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Boston College and is a graduate of AT&T/Lucent Technologies' Financial Leadership Program.

Kornit Digital (KRNT) - Get Report develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements concerning the Company's expected performance following its acquisition of Custom Gateway. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2020. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

