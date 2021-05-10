Korn Ferry Ranked As America's Best Executive Recruiter For Fifth Consecutive Year By Forbes Magazine

For the fifth consecutive year, Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been recognized in Forbes Magazine as America's best executive recruiting firm.

For the fifth consecutive year, Korn Ferry (KFY) - Get Report has been recognized in Forbes Magazine as America's best executive recruiting firm. Korn Ferry has captured this honor every year since Forbes and analytics firm Statista began compiling the annual rankings. The firm also is named in the rankings as a top professional search firm.

As covered in Forbes, Statista surveyed 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. Korn Ferry's executive search practice ranked first among the 200 firms on the list.

"We're honored to be named America's best executive recruiter and a top professional search recruiter by Forbes," said Gary Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. "As an organizational consulting firm, we're helping companies look at talent and strategy together, ensuring that they have the right people in the right places and are providing them with the right rewards. We bring strategies to life by designing organizational structure, helping companies hire, motivate and hold on to the best people - at a time when the world is going through tremendous change."

