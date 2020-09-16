KoreConX To Host KoreSummit RegA On October 7th, Bringing Together The Top Professionals In Equity Crowdfunding For A Highly Anticipated Virtual Conference

The conference entitled, "2020: The Year Companies Are Raising Capital from Everyone" will feature a main event of a fireside chat with Ms. Hester Pierce, Commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and Sara Hanks, a leading securities attorney

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX, an all-in-one softwareplatform enabling investors at multiple levels to access VC-like positions in exciting startups, has announced the date, initial speaker lineup and agenda for its highly anticipated global conference on equity crowdfunding, "2020: The Year Companies Are Raising Capital from Everyone." Registration for the event is free and can be found here.

The virtual event is intended to serve as an educational resource for emerging growth companies considering equity crowdfunding, and more specifically RegA+, as a means for raising up to $50 million of capital and creating brand affinity. Speakers will span the ecosystem required to plan, execute and close an offering. These individuals are hand-selected with expertise in securities law, capital markets, secondary markets, investor relations, compliance, PR, IR, Investor Acquisition, and marketing focused on raising capital for private companies.

The event will culminate at 5 pm ET with a fireside chat between Ms. Hester Pierce, the current Commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and Sara Hanks, the CEO of CrowdCheck and a leading equity crowdfunding securities attorney. The discussion will reveal behind-the-scenes insights on how the SEC balances investor protection and their access to private investments, and specific RegA+ issues.

"Earlier this year we hosted a RegA+ 2020 Summit and were flooded with positive feedback from growing companies, investors and industry participants. The near-instant result was increased collaboration between issuers and our ecosystem to launch successful raises," said Oscar Jofre, founder and CEO of KoreConX. "Our fall event brings together the brightest minds in this emerging category, one that I expect to flourish amid the turmoil and volatility of traditional capital markets. We are especially honored to welcome Commissioner Peirce, a professional who we deeply respect. Her appearance demonstrates the SEC's commitment to educating our growing audience, and validates the potential and growth we see for equity crowdfunding."

The conference will be held on Wednesday, October 7th at 11 am ET. All of the day's panels and events will be hosted virtually via Zoom. Please click here to view all speakers, here to view the agenda, and here to register for our free event.

