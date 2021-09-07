Korean War Child Saundra Henderson Windom Kicks Off Her Journey As An Author With A Gripping Book, Orchestration

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a compelling, thought-provoking narrative, Saundra Henderson Windom, née Bang Sun, shares how the Korean War robbed her of her parents and homeland when she was only a child. Published by Wordeee on September 8, 2021, Orchestration is based on the author's real-life story. From the day she was found tied to a tree at four, feeble, ill, and food-deprived, she faced unforeseen struggles and tragedies. Born in Korea to an African American father and Korean mother, she navigates through painful and beautiful memories of her homeland, living in orphanages, and moving to a new country. This captivating book invites you to journey with her through 1950s Korea to her adoption in Compton, CA, the generosity of the Holt family and Holt International Children's Services.

"Readers will find themselves spellbound by this powerful recollection of early life experiences of a war-abandoned child while getting history lessons of Korea and the USA," stated publisher, Marva Allen, CEO of Wordeee http://wordeee.com.

Glenn Kramon, former Assistant Managing Editor at The New York Times, reminisced the time spent with the author during college, "Fifty years ago, in our freshman dorm at Stanford, we knew her as Sandy Henderson, a dynamic, beautiful sprite straight outta Compton. What we never knew—and what she barely knew—was her extraordinary history. Her cinematic book—Annie of our times—tells that story."

Dr. Lamman Rucker, actor/producer, activist, educator, and entrepreneur, called Orchestration, "Poetic. Haunting. Hopeful. Historical...a profound testimony of faith, identity, resilience, and self-determination. Brutality. Neglect. Denial. All unmatched by the infinite power of the human spirit. Bang Sun is my new personal hero! "

From the forgotten war, Saundra Henderson Windom brings alive the stories of so many. Military relations, abandonment, adoption, racism, identity crisis, bi-racialism, parenting, forgiveness, and spiritual healing are all powerful themes found in Orchestration.

Saundra Henderson Windom is a retired principal of Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School in Atlanta, GA. She earned her undergraduate degree from Stanford and her Master's degree from the University of Southern California. From Korea's dusty, barren roads to the American orphanages, her success, she affirms, is because of God's grace and mercy and His Orchestration. A devoted mother and grandmother, she gives back by supporting orphaned and needy children through her church's partnerships with local and international missionary programs. Being an orphan makes it easy for Saundra to support World Vision and Holt International, the organizations whose mission saved her life. Watch Saundra Henderson Windom's video here: https://youtu.be/hIDUJaSMVfY

Contact:Wordeee8882998220

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12884367Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-war-child-saundra-henderson-windom-kicks-off-her-journey-as-an-author-with-a-gripping-book-orchestration-301370775.html

SOURCE Wordeee