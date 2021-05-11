Korean LED Lighting Manufacturer, Sun Energy LED Leads The Science Of Renewable Energy By Solar And LED Lighting Technology

Sun Energy LED has acquired high-efficiency energy equipment certification in Korea for LED street light fixtures, recessed LED downlights and LED light fixtures, fixed-type LED light fixtures, and LED indoor lighting.

GIMHAE, South Korea, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd. is a Korean LED lighting manufacturer leading the science of new and renewable energy by combining solar and LED lighting technology, a new growth green industry. The company is continuously expanding its horizons in renewable energy science in Korea.

Sun Energy LED has acquired high-efficiency energy equipment certification in Korea for LED street light fixtures, recessed LED downlights and LED light fixtures, fixed-type LED light fixtures, and LED indoor lighting.

With increasing interest in nature and energy, the company is focusing on production of eco-friendly and renewable energy products that do not harm nature, with plans to expand the field into a comprehensive climate industry that combines energy, environment, and carbon finance.

Its Solar LED Street Light has proven to be economical and practical solution in areas where electrical facility construction is difficult due to high costs. The production has been installed in elementary, middle, high schools and public parks in Korea to great effect in terms of environment and education.

Solar Hybrid Street Light uses a high-efficiency single crystal solar cell that has passed CE and ROHS certification, and demonstrates 50-70% energy savings compared to conventional street lights.

Further, the company has various solar LED products suitable for energy and natural environment.

CEO Lee Kwang-sun reveals that in the wake of energy depletion and global warming, the company will help to counter potential crises with its advanced LED lighting technology, which is the best green energy technology.

https://www.sunenergyled.com

