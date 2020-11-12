Korean Cultural Center New York Announces Open Stage: "Goodbye 460 Park" Call For Performing Artist Submissions

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea is pleased to announce the opening for a call for submissions for the final Open Stage performance series in our beloved space at 460 Park Avenue in New York City. This year, we present the 2021 Open Stage call for submissions under the title, "Goodbye 460 Park." The deadline to submit applications is Monday, December 7th, 2020; all submissions must be sent to 2021openstageNYC@gmail.com .

The selected artists/organizations will be provided with an opportunity to perform at the KCCNY, filming and editing support for the online streaming of the performance, an artist fee (determined based on the judge panel screening results and the size of the group), as well as marketing and promotional support.

The Open Stage public contest was launched in 2012 to provide a platform for artists seeking to promote and globalize Korean culture-inspired performances in the US. This year, with the difficulties faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage safety for all, the Open Stage program is taking its platform online. To further celebrate our final year of calling 460 Park Avenue "home" before moving to the New York Korea Center, this season's selected performers will have a chance to film their performance in our space to then be streamed online for viewers.

2021 Open Stage aims to provide a stage for talented performers to continue to support artists, and to invigorate the cultural landscape by offering performance opportunities. The selected performers or performing arts organizations will have the chance to co-host their performance and to be featured as part of the whole performance series lineup in 2021.

Applicants must be artists or performing arts organizations based in the northeastern regions of the US ( New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont) who are able to present an existing performance piece that promotes Korean culture. A total of 6 submissions will be selected via a process including a judge panel formed of specialists in the performing arts industries will review all application materials and evaluate applicants based on a selection criteria.

For full application guidelines and forms, please visit: http://www.koreanculture.org/performing-arts/2020/11/10/2021-open-stage-goodbye-460-park

