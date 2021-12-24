Korea Waste Management Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025: Accelerating Generation Of E-Waste And Expanding Urbanization Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Korea Waste Management Market (Recycling, Landfill & Incineration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Korea Waste Management Market (Recycling, Landfill & Incineration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Korean waste management market is expected to record a value of US$25.74 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growing population, increasing number of construction projects, accelerating generation of e-waste and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by decreasing residual landfill capacity, stringent government regulations regarding waste management operations and requirement for huge capital investment. A few notable trends may include escalating waste generation, surging fees for incineration & burying waste and ban on waste imports by China.

Waste management is the process of collecting, transporting & disposing garbage, sewage and other waste products. It involves treating solid waste and disposing unwanted products and substances in a safe and efficient manner. Waste management comprises of all types of waste i.e., solid, liquid or gas. It deals with municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste.

Municipal waste generally is the residential waste and non-hazardous waste generated in towns and cities. Industrial waste refers to waste generated in industries while production and manufacturing processes. Whereas, the waste generated in pharmaceuticals, medicals, chemicals, and paint manufacturing industries is known as hazardous waste.

Based on the type of service, Korea waste management market can be classified into two key categories, named as, waste disposal and other services such as collection. Collection and disposal are the major activities performed on waste.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (IS Dongseo Co., Ltd., Insun Environmental New Technology Co., Ltd., Y-Entec Co., Ltd., Koentec Co., Ltd., TSK Corporation and Environment Management Corporation) are also presented in detail.

