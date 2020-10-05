Korea's Sensational Men's Care Brand 'Bro&Tips' Enters The US Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bro&Tips, a rising brand for men's grooming and lifestyle in the Korean market announced its debut in the U.S. market through e-commerce channel, Amazon.

Bro&Tips is a brand that was created in 2017 through the in-house startup development program run by Korea's leading beauty company Amorepacific. The brand focuses on providing solutions ('Tips') for skin problems faced in the everyday life of men ('Bro'). Not only products, but also its package design and communication campaign are designed exclusively for men, targeting their needs and wants. Its main products include a lineup of all-in-one lotion with a name that is intuitive and straightforward, for example, 'Never Dry' and 'Never Oily', hand cream to remove the odor of cigarette smoke and intimate wash for men.

Shortly after its launch, Bro&Tips went viral through social media channels and fascinated Korean men. With over 90% in customer satisfaction, its intimate wash for men topped the men's intimate wash category in the Korean male grooming market. The excellent quality of its products was widely recognized in the Korean leading e-commerce and drug store channels and this allowed it to step into global e-commerce channels including Tmall and Xiaohongshu in China and Qoo10 in Japan.

Furthermore, Bro&Tips made a debut in the U.S. market in August 2020 through the global online marketplace Amazon. It plans to strengthen its position as a multifunctional male grooming brand in the global male personal care market, which is expected to garner USD 166 billion by 2022 according to market researcher NPD Group.

"The U.S. male grooming market has huge potential just as the Asian market does. Considering current circumstances stimulating untact communication more than ever, we will accelerate our brand communication through digital channels that are easily accessible for the male customers," said Lee Youngjin, the Senior Vice President of Amorepacific New Growth Initiative Division.

Key products such as Super Clear Body Wash, All-In-One Lotion ( Never Oily, Never Dry, Never Worry), Monster Wash Foam Cleansing, Cement Clay Hair Wax, and Point Clinic Bro's Cleanser are currently available on Amazon.

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty- namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' - to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and human to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East. Amorepacific's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

