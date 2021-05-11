KORE Software Announces KORE App On Salesforce AppExchange, The World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Software, leading the industry in sports and entertainment business management solutions, today announced it has launched the KORE App on Salesforce AppExchange. This empowers clients to integrate their ticketing, sponsorship, and activation management platforms through Salesforce. KORE Software helps brands, properties and agencies gain insights into their investments, by providing access to real-time partnership metrics, deal measurement, fan data, and inventory management solutions.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, KORE Software is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/KORESoftware

Key Products Include:

Ticketing & Fan Engagement. KORE Software's ticketing solution allows clients to manage their ticketing data in one place and align that data with their CRM platform. It also includes a Fan Finder Segmentation feature for an in-depth view of prospects, customers, and target audiences. These insights give clients the ability to create personalized campaigns, targeting the right customers at the right time, with the right messaging.

KORE Software's ticketing solution allows clients to manage their ticketing data in one place and align that data with their CRM platform. It also includes a Fan Finder Segmentation feature for an in-depth view of prospects, customers, and target audiences. These insights give clients the ability to create personalized campaigns, targeting the right customers at the right time, with the right messaging. Sponsorship & Partner Engagement. KORE's sponsorship solution enables clients to manage inventory, contracts, activation, and partner communication easily and effectively. Users can assemble deals, assign tasks, set deadlines, and track progress of activation plans from one central location, offering transparency, saving time, and ensuring reporting accuracy.

"It's really exciting to have KORE join the ISV community," said Russell Scibetti VP of Strategy & Business Intelligence at the New York Giants. "It's great to see that these products will now be available on AppExchange. KORE Software continues to drive optimization and insights that allow us to better shape our strategy, and I look forward to seeing what they will do next."

Now with KORE's App available on AppExchange, clients can use their ticketing and sponsorship platform with Salesforce to ensure ticket purchases, deal management, and customer data are available for end-users without ever leaving the Salesforce environment.

"Our solutions allow clients to foster deeper connections with their customers, gain insights into their investment decisions, and drive efficiencies across their sponsorship and ticketing landscapes," said KORE Software CEO Jason Fletcher. "Offering these tools as an integration into Salesforce truly optimizes our client's operations."

"KORE Software is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing business management systems in the sports and entertainment space," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchangeSalesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About KORE Software:KORE Software is the global leader in sports and entertainment business management solutions. The company has offices in Vancouver, Denver, New York, London, and Melbourne. More than 850 brands, properties, and agencies rely on KORE to drive process and revenue improvements. KORE's suite of solutions boosts business excellence across ticket sales, fan engagement, sponsorship sales and activation, partnership analysis, data analytics, and innovative marketing journeys. For more information, please visit www.KOREsoftware.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-software-announces-kore-app-on-salesforce-appexchange-the-worlds-leading-enterprise-cloud-marketplace-301288794.html

SOURCE KORE Software