KORE ConnectivityPro Wins 2021 IoT Evolution Product Of The Year

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("IoT CaaS"), announced today its ConnectivityPro™ product brought home honors from the 2021 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award program, backed by TMC in conjunction with Crossfire Media.

This award reflects the KORE dedication to innovation to simplify IoT deployments.

The award recognizes the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things (IoT). Nominated solutions must have been available for deployment within the past twelve months as judged by the editors of IoT Evolution World magazine.

ConnectivityPro is distinct in the marketplace because it is a single platform that KORE's customers use to simplify the management of their global IoT Connectivity needs. Built on the open, modular and scalable KORE One platform, ConnectivityPro provides a streamlined user interface with service-oriented APIs supporting full automation of connectivity management activities. Key features include full-featured provisioning, diagnostics, reporting, support, and billing; proactive, real-time monitoring of events, usage and costs including with rule-based actions and alerts; and integrated, "a la carte" micro-services supporting solution components that simplify IoT deployments.

"We are honored by this recognition," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "And we view this award as a reflection of our dedication to innovation in tackling the single biggest hurdle companies face during IoT deployments, which is complexity. ConnectivityPro is built with our customers in mind…to deliver to our connectivity vision, which is Connectivity Out-of-the-Box, for the lifetime of the device."

Winners of the 2021 IoT Product of the Year Award were announced online and highlighted on IoT Evolution World.

"Congratulations to recipients of 2021 IoT Product of the Year Awards," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It is one of the most rewarding parts of our jobs at IoT Evolution World to recognize the latest innovative products and solutions in the exploding IoT market. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing their future successes!"

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

