Korbyt Accelerates Business Momentum As Demand For SaaS-based Digital Workplace Platform Grows

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korbyt , the leading workplace experience platform, announced strong growth last year and continued momentum heading into 2021. The cloud based Korbyt Anywhere platform revenue grew 300 percent in 2020 and now has 200 customers, including 60 of the Fortune 100. The company bolstered its leadership team with key hires who bring a wealth of SaaS expertise, made strategic investments to its global partner program, and announced new features to its market leading Korbyt Anywhere platform. These achievements position Korbyt well to capitalize on the large market opportunity in the fast-growing digital workplace experience space.

As a pioneer in digital signage, the company has significantly evolved its SaaS platform to address the digital workplace's needs by orchestrating the employee experience across devices and channels. The platform enables communication leaders across the business to align with other business functions like human resources, supply chain, customer service, and IT to achieve a comprehensive approach by providing a single place to publish content which delivers a personalized workplace experience to anyone, anywhere.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital investments as business leaders look to transform the employee experience through the use of targeted content delivery, automation, analytics and integrations that fuel operational efficiencies and innovation," said Ankur Ahlowalia, who joined Korbyt as Chief Executive Officer in July 2020, "Our goal is to help leaders reach and engage their workforce to optimize their business outcomes while their businesses adjust to new patterns of work in unpredictable environments."

In addition to its strong growth in 2020, the company achieved several significant milestones:

Rebranding the company as Korbyt, reflecting the company's evolution to an all-encompassing digital workplace experience platform provider

Bolstering its partner ecosystem by attaining AWS Partner Network Select Tier status to deliver enhanced data visualization and performance management within Korbyt Contact Centers using Amazon Connect integration as well as meeting the AWS criteria as an AWS Well-Architected solution

Strengthening its global partner program by introducing "premier", "preferred" and "referral" tiers to empower partners to expand the breadth of the solutions offered to their customers

Accelerating investment in R&D to develop and release Korbyt Anywhere Mobile and Intranet solutions

Being named a 2021 Digital Signage Awards finalist in the Education and Healthcare category

Expanding the leadership team with key hires that bring a wealth of SaaS expertise to the company, including Vice President of Customer Experience, Gregg Apirian ; Vice President of Korbyt Europe, Mark King ; Vice President of Channel and Revenue Operations, Andrew Gildin ; Vice President of Enablement, Nicholas Gregory

